Daniel Alves speaks out about serious accusation of sexual harassment in Barcelona

The player Daniel Alves, currently at the service of Pumas, from Mexico, spoke about the accusation of sexual harassment made by a woman from Barcelona, ​​Spain, which allegedly took place on the night of December 30 last year at the Sutton nightclub , located in the Catalan capital.

According to the complaint, the young woman claims that she went to the club’s bathroom simultaneously with Daniel Alves. According to her, the footballer would have tried to put his hand on her private parts. The woman who said she was harassed was with several friends and, according to images from the security cameras of the establishment, the group was in the place with the group of friends of the player, dancing.

The records made by the monitoring circuit also show the two going to the bathroom at home, but 47 seconds later the young woman leaves the place crying and is supported by her friends. Daniel Alves and his companions then leave the nightclub in sequence.

“First, I would like to disprove everything. I was in this place, with other people, enjoying it. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was enjoying it, but without invading the space of others. Always respecting the environment”, said the star player who for many years wore the Barcelona shirt in an interview with Progama Televisio. Y Ahora Sonsolesfrom Spanish broadcaster Antena 3.

“When you decide to go to the bathroom, you don’t have to ask who’s there either. I’m sorry, but I don’t know who this lady is. I don’t know her name, I don’t know her, I’ve never seen her before in my life ”, continued justifying the athlete.

Finally, Daniel Alves still asked that the serious accusation against him be stopped, that this would be “harming him and the people around him”. However, the case is in the hands of the Catalan police, who are investigating the complaint by listening to witnesses and also based on security camera footage.

“In all these years, I have never invaded someone’s space without permission. How am I going to do this to a woman or a girl? For God’s sake, no! He arrives! Enough! This is hurting me, especially my family and my surroundings. They know who I am”, concluded the footballer.