Daniel Alves speaks out after being accused of harassment in Spain. read

Admin 7 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

The player Daniel Alves spoke after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman on Friday (30/12). The episode would have taken place in a nightclub in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain. The athlete denied the accusations and stated that he does not even know the whistleblower. However, the side of the Brazilian National Team confirmed that he was in the place indicated by her.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying it. And anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying without invading other people’s space. I don’t know who this lady is. I never invaded a space. How am I going to do this to a woman or a girl? No, by God”, said the player, in an interview with the program Y ahora Sonsoles, on a Spanish television channel.

Daniel Alves during the World Cup - Metropolisesphoto-Daniel-Alves-World-Cup-05122022

Daniel Alves is a Pumas playerVisionhaus/Getty Images

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates winning after the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar - Metropolisfoto-daniel-alves-celebrates-victory-after-match-against-south-korea-world-cup-Qatar-05122022

Player is accused of harassment. he deniesJean Catuffe/Getty Images

Advertising by Metrópoles 1 partner
Netizens make memes on Twitter after the official call-up of the Brazilian team includes Éder Militão and leaves Daniel Alves on the bench - Metrópolesprint-1-netizens-make-memes-with-convention-eder-militao-and-daniel-alves-no-bank-reserve-world-cup-Qatar-twitter-28112022

Netizens fill the internet with memes after the confirmation of Éder Militão in the starting lineupPlayback/Instagram

Daniel Alves in presentation in Mexico team
Advertising by Metrópoles 2 partner
FC Barcelona Daniel Alves

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

0

According to the ABC newspaper, Daniel Alves was denounced for touching, without consent, under a woman’s clothes. After the incident, the woman sought out the local police, who are investigating the alleged crime.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Were under the influence of marijuana”; Situation involving Jesualdo ‘leaks’ in Egypt and reverberates even in Santos

saints The Portuguese coached the Santos team during Paulistão 2020 and spent only 3 months …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved