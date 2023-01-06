Daniel Alves speaks out after being accused of harassment in Spain. read

The player Daniel Alves spoke after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman on Friday (30/12). The episode would have taken place in a nightclub in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain. The athlete denied the accusations and stated that he does not even know the whistleblower. However, the side of the Brazilian National Team confirmed that he was in the place indicated by her.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying it. And anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying without invading other people’s space. I don’t know who this lady is. I never invaded a space. How am I going to do this to a woman or a girl? No, by God”, said the player, in an interview with the program Y ahora Sonsoles, on a Spanish television channel.

According to the ABC newspaper, Daniel Alves was denounced for touching, without consent, under a woman’s clothes. After the incident, the woman sought out the local police, who are investigating the alleged crime.

