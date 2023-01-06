David Commissiong on the Barbados Reparations Campaign involving Benedict Cumberbatch’s family

Cumberbatch’s ancestors managed a sugar plantation in Barbados with over 250 slaves in the 18th and 19th centuries. Learn more!

David CommissioningBarbados’ ambassador to CARICOM and vice-chairman of the Reparations task force, issued a statement this Wednesday (4th) in response to British newspaper articles about the Barbados Reparations Campaign, which has gained high profile in recent days. for involving the actor’s family benedict cumberbatch.

According to Commissiong, the international press distorted the official pronouncement. In the note, released via Barbados Today, the Caricom ambassador took the opportunity to explain the involvement of the British Conservative parliamentarian Richard Drax with the operation to obtain reparations for slavery. Check out:

[..] “As far as Barbados is concerned, our National Reparations Task Force has examined the case of the Drax family and has determined that this particular family presents the unique case of a family that arrived in Barbados in 1627 – at the very beginning of the English empire’s colonization of island – and who have almost 400 years of uninterrupted presence in Barbados as owners and operators of Drax plantations, including the famous Drax Hall Plantation”.

“The Barbados National Task Force on Reparations therefore believes that the historical facts pertaining to the Drax family are more than clear to support a claim for Reparations.”

“It is in this context that the matter of a possible Reparations claim against the current owner of Drax Hall Plantation and principal representative of the Drax Family has been referred by the Task Force to higher government authorities.”

Benedict Cumberbatch’s family could be sued for slavery

The family of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his roles in Sherlock (2010) and Doctor Strange (2016), is being investigated over the illegal slave trade in Barbados, an island in the Western Caribbean.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the star’s family may have to pay compensation to the island for managing a sugar cane plantation with more than 250 slaves in the 18th and 19th centuries. Reparations and part of the Caricom Reparations Commission announced its efforts to compensate the descendants of slave owners in order to obtain reparations for slavery.

“Any descendants of white plantation owners who benefited from the slave trade should be asked to pay reparations, including the Cumberbatch family,” said David Commissiong, Barbados’ ambassador to CARICOM and vice chairman of the state task force.

According to The Telegraph, Benedict’s seventh great-grandfather, Abraham Cumberbatch, was the one who purchased the Cleland plantation in St Andrew, Barbados, in 1728. There, 250 slaves lived until slavery was abolished more than 100 years later.

