De Paul denounces ex-wife after controversy with children in Argentina

Rodrigo De Paul, 28, important in Argentina’s victory in the World Cup, caused controversy after celebrating the title in the South American country.

The athlete denounced his ex-wife, the model Camila Homs, 27, for harassment and threats after a controversial separation, involving speculation about betrayals, concluded in January 2022. The information was disclosed by the Argentine newspaper Clarín. De Paul remained with the famous for 11 years and had two children: Francesca and Bautista.

Why was the issue controversial? The athlete met his current girlfriend, singer and actress Tini Stoessel, before visiting the children on his trip to Argentina. De Paul made a request to the children’s mother and received threats in response, according to parts of the lawsuit released by Clarín.

Camila filed a lawsuit against the player in June 2021 claiming not to have received child support. Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Federation, commented on the matter in July of this year. In case of a criminal complaint, De Paul could lose the dispute of the world championship.

Rodrigo DePaul’s explanation

“The day I arrived in Argentina after the end of the World Cup, the caravan began whose outcome I don’t need to explain and in which I obviously participated,” he argued.

“It was exhausting […]. Now I find it almost impossible to get to Puerto Madero, where my children live. Calculating the time it would take to get to their house, he would be with the children for no more than an hour, which he was sure would be difficult for them.”

The athlete claimed to have combined a solution with Camila Homs but the model did not react well to discover that De Paul visited his current girlfriend the night he planned to visit the children earlier.

"I arranged with her mother that I would go see them the next day. I stayed with them for the whole afternoon, while on the day of my arrival I went at night to meet my current partner, Martina Stoessel", he explained.

Camila Homs’ messages