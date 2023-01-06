Debt involving Corinthians midfielder delays Cristiano Ronaldo’s regularization in Arabia; understand

A debt involving midfielder Giuliano, from Corinthians, delayed the enrollment of star Cristiano Ronaldo in his new club, Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. The Arab team owed 6 million euros (R$34 million) to Timão’s number 11, and until the debt was settled this Thursday morning, the Saudis were prohibited from registering new players in FIFA.

The information was first published by Radio GauchaZH, who spoke with Marcelo Amoretty Souza, Giuliano’s lawyer. He confirmed the payment of the debt after the midfielder sued his former club in Fifa.

“Al-Nassr owed Giuliano amounts since 2019. We filed the club in Fifa, and the entity determined the transfer ban. A club official came to me and explained that the money for the payment was only provided in the last few days. they only managed to pay today, and then Fifa removed the transfer ban”, reported Marcelo

Giuliano served at Al-Nassr between 2018 and 2020, when he requested contractual termination due to salary delays. The requested amounts were deposited into the player’s account seven days after the club announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As expressive as they may seem, the R$34 million paid by Al-Nassr to Giuliano does not seem to have such an impact on the Saudi team’s finances. To hire Cristiano Ronaldo, the club agreed to pay an annual salary of 200 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion) for three seasons.

See more at: Giuliano.