Deleted scene from last movie explains plot hole

One of the biggest film franchises was “Harry Potter”. It’s been 11 years since the end of the film series, but the wizarding world’s legions of fans still follow the secondary productions and continue to consume the old films and books.

With that, many fans noticed a plot hole that can be explained with a deleted scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”. Keep reading and understand the question!

‘Harry Potter’ has become a timeless franchise and has fans of all ages

Many fans who followed the entire development of the stories of the young wizards noticed the absence of a deleted scene from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”, the last film in the saga. With the public’s repercussion and question, a scene cut from the end of the film was found that explains the doubts of the fans.

This hole is in the final scene, in which Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) sends all the Slytherin students to the dungeons, preventing them from betraying Hogwarts like Voldemort’s Death Eaters (Ralph Fiennes).

Some fans wondered how Professor McGonagall would manage to keep Slytherin students in the dungeons. Also, this scene is far removed from the book, in that the Slytherin students and everyone under the age of 16 are thrown out of the castle.

This would prevent inexperienced and young students from fighting, just as it would not force the rest of Slytherin to choose between fighting their family or their school.

This order occurs when a Slytherin student suggests turning Harry over to Lord Voldemort, avoiding confrontation. Upon hearing this suggestion, McGonagall orders everyone to be sent to the dungeons, and the other houses support the decision.

The big problem appears when Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) appears in the room of need for a fight against Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) along with other Slytherin students, Goyle (Josh Herdman) and Blaise (Louis Cordice). However, they too had been sent to the dungeons.

In the deleted scene, Malfoy takes the Slytherin students out of the dungeons when he returns to Hogwarts. Keeping the scene, this fact would be clearer to the audience.