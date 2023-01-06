Demanding, Hollywood actor would have age limit for girlfriends; understand

Known for dating actresses and models, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has only been involved with women up to 25 years old

Leonardo DiCaprio (48) is always seen dating actresses and models, being one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. However, over time, fans began to notice a pattern in their love relationships and supposedly discovered that the actor has an age limit for being with his loved ones: He does not continue to date anyone who is over 25 years old.

In August 2022, he and the actress Camilla Morrone (25) broke up after four years of dating. The two began to relate in 2018, but only publicly assumed the relationship in February 2020, when sitting together at the Oscar ceremony. Sources close to the former couple did not know the reason for the breakup.

Before, the star dated the Danish model Nina Agdal (30). Their relationship lasted a year and two months, between May 2016 and July 2017. The fact that caught the attention of fans is that Nina turned 25 in March 2017, the year in which the two broke up.

The actress Kelly Rohrbach (32) was also one of DiCaprio’s girlfriends. They dated in 2015, when the artist was already 25 years old. At the time, sources told E! Online that the breakup occurred due to the work schedule of the two, which left the former couple too busy.

The actor also dated the German model Tony Garrn (30). Their relationship lasted between 2013 and 2014, when Garrn was 20 and 21 years old. A year earlier, in 2012, he dated another model. Erin Heatherton (33). At the time, she was 22 years old.

A year earlier, in 2011, he had a short relationship with the actress. Blake Lively (35). At the time, she, who is now pregnant with her fourth child with the actor Ryan Reynolds (46), was 23 years old. The relationship lasted five months.

Before, between 2005 and 2010, DiCaprio was with the Israeli model Bar Refaeli (37). At the time, sources close to the super model told People magazine that the reason for the breakup would have been Refaeli’s will, who wanted to make the relationship more serious. The breakup happened in 2010, when she was 25 years old.

The actor’s first girlfriend was a Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen (42). The courtship began in 1999, when the Brazilian was just 18 years old and the Hollywood star was 24. The two were engaged until 2005, and, at the end, the supermodel was 23 years old. Almost 15 years after the breakup, in 2019, she revealed, in an interview with the Porter website, that she decided to break off the relationship after seeing that, despite loving the actor, he was not right for her, and deciding that she needed to take care of her physical and mental health.

In mid-September 2022, sources close to DiCaprio claimed that the artist would be irritated by the joke that he only dates women up to 25 years old. Although he has not officially commented on the matter, people close to the actor told The Sun newspaper that he “really hates the narrative of only dating women under 25“.

After the end with Morrone, apparently the artist would have broken his pattern and getting to know the model better Gigi Hadid(27). Rumors emerged saying that the two would be living a discreet romance, to get to know each other better. “There is chemistry between them, they adore each other, but he has no plans to go public yet.“, said the sources about the ex-wife of the singer Zayn Malik (29).