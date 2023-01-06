Deputies and owners of Hunting and Shooting Clubs define actions against Lula’s decree

– Ads –

Meeting took place this Friday morning at Alesc

A joint Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin), the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the disarmament lobby in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and articulations with the candidates for president of the two Legislative Houses, were the main referrals of the meeting held this Friday morning, the 6th, at the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina, with the owners of Shooting Clubs in Santa Catarina, state and federal deputies and Senator Jorge Seif (PL).

They want to overthrow or, at least, minimize the damage caused by the decree signed, in early January, by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which begins the process of restructuring the gun control policy in Brazil and which, in practice limits access to arms and ammunition.

The decree also suspends the registration of new weapons for the restricted use of CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors) and interrupts the authorizations of new shooting clubs. It also conditions the authorization to carry a weapon to proof of necessity. The text also determines the re-registration of people who have access to Sinarm (National Weapons System) whose process will be carried out in 60 days for all weapons acquired after the publication of decree nº 9.785/2019.

In the opinion of the participants at the meeting, the decree signed by Lula represents the beginning of a government action for a total ban on the use of weapons by shooters, which are now protected by law, and the decree of the end of shooting clubs throughout the country. country. The measure also prohibits the carrying of loaded weapons, the practice of sport shooting by minors under 18 and the reduction from six to three in the number of weapons for ordinary citizens. The President of the Republic announced that he will create a working group that will have 60 days to present a proposal for a new regulation of the Disarmament Statute.

JOINTS

State deputy Sargento Lima (PL), who coordinated the meeting, emphasized that there is an articulation of criminalization of a highly productive and lucrative sector for Santa Catarina. “In our state, we have almost ten thousand families who live exclusively from shooting, selling weapons and ammunition, professional training, world-class athletes, world champions in the sector, and for political reasons, the sector is being criminalized. .” He believes that President Lula has politicized an issue that he shouldn’t have, affecting an economic sector.

The elected federal deputy, Júlia Zanatta (PL), representative of the Proarmas Movement in Santa Catarina, said that the sector is concerned with the presidential decree that will cause more than 300,000 unemployment in the sector. “We defend the freedom to defend ourselves, a natural right, so we are going to join forces so that we can create specific legislation on the sector. Currently, we live under decrees. When a government changes, in a stroke of the pen everything can change. We need legal certainty.”

The Proarmas Movement is a group created to study and analyze the complex legislation on gun control, also addressing the sociological and philosophical issues that are behind disarmament policies, as well as what sustains the right to have access to guns of fire. The national president of the group, federal deputy for Mato Grosso do Sul, Marcos Pollon (PL), explained that starting next week there will be articulations to try to overturn or at least minimize the effects of the presidential decree.

“We are going to file an Adin at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and other legal actions so that the sector does not go bankrupt. We are going to act together with the parliamentary fronts of Public Security and Agriculture to talk with the leaders of the two Houses and with the candidates for their presidents, so that they preserve jobs and the sector, in addition to creating a CPI to investigate the disarmament lobby in Brazil” , said Pollon.

Also participating in the meeting were state deputies Ana Campagnolo (PL), Jessé Lopes (PL), Marcos da Rosa (União) and federal deputies Daniel Freitas (PL), Daniela Reinehr (PL) and Rafael Pezenti (MDB).