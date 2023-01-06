Dies presenter who said goodbye in Instagram post

Deborah Jamespresenter who became known worldwide in May, after publishing a farewell text on her Instagram profile, died on Tuesday (28), aged 40. The journalist had been fighting bowel cancer since 2016, but decided to end her treatment last month because it was no longer working.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Deborah James, the most incredible wife, daughter, sister, mother. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,” says the publication made by family members.

Still in the post made on the official page of the Englishwoman, Deborah’s family guaranteed that they will continue the communicator’s projects and shared some of her last words. “Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging times, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring,” they praised.

continues after advertising

“And a few final things from Deborah… ‘Find a life worth enjoying, take risks, love deeply, have no regrets and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo, it could save your life'” , advised her, who gave permission for the statements to be released.

Presenter said goodbye in a post made on Instagram

In May, Deborah said she chose to stop her cancer treatment because it was no longer working. The journalist’s liver had stopped working six months ago and doctors said further treatments would be “unfruitful”. Since then, she has been receiving palliative care at her parents’ home in Woking, England.

continues after advertising

“No one knows how much time I have left, but I can’t walk, I sleep most days, and most of the things I used to take for granted are distant dreams.”

“I know we’re looking at every possibility. But even with all the innovative cancer treatments in the world or even if there’s a magical new discovery, my body just can’t go on anymore,” she added, who is survived by a couple of teenage children.

Deborah hosted the BBC podcast You, Me and the Big C, which discusses the lives of people with cancer, and launched the Bowelbabe fund to promote personalized medicine in the treatment of patients suffering from the disease. To date, the foundation has raised over £6 million.