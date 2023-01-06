Director of Atltico says that the impasse in Nathan’s negotiation is ‘not normal’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Caetano spoke about the situation involving midfielder Nathan

Director of Atltico, Rodrigo Caetano spoke this Thursday (5/1) about a possible impasse in Nathan’s negotiation. The official considered that it would not be a normal attitude if the midfielder does not seek a new destination, since the team from Minas Gerais communicated that the athlete is not part of this season’s plans.

This Thursday (1/5), in an interview with 98 FM, Caetano detailed the situation involving Nathan. The manager emphasized that Atlético is acting peacefully.

“On the part of Atltico, at no time did we conduct anything by force, nothing with the intention of litigation, of discussion. On the contrary, it was always in line with his agents and with Fluminense. He has every right not to want to go to Fluminense , just as Atltico has every right to communicate that, at the moment, he is out of the plans”, said the manager.

Next, Rodrigo Caetano was asked about the possibility of Nathan not seeking a new destination. Even with a contract until the middle of 2024, the director of Atltico does not welcome a possible impasse in the negotiation of the player.

“[Se ele bater o p], then we have a problem. Let’s consider that this is not normal, because every time you communicate to a certain athlete that he is not part of it, his desire to play and ours is that he plays, that he has visibility, that in the future we can recover the investment made there in 2020”, concluded Caetano.