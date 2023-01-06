Djokovic beats Shapovalov for the 8th time and will have Medvedev

Djokovic won every match he had against Shapovalov on the circuit Photo: Tennis Australia

Adelaide (Australia) – The eighth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov on the circuit ended with another victory for the Serb, who continues without losing to his Canadian rival. Djokovic secured a place in the ATP 250 semifinals in Adelaide 1 after winning 6/3 6/4 in 1h55 of the match.

In the entire history of the confrontation, Djokovic lost just two sets to Shapovalov, the first at the 2019 Australian Open and the other at the 2020 ATP Cup. number 131 of his victorious professional career.

Nole, again 💪@DjokerNole improves to 8-0 lifetime against Shapovalov with a 6-3 6-4 win. Djokovic will play Medvedev for a spot in the final at #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/WnmuMYvg36 —Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 6, 2023

Current number 5 in the world, Djokovic will have in the semifinal a duel of former leaders of the ranking against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, in seventh place. The Serbian leads the retrospect between them by 8 to 4, in addition to having won the last three meetings. Medvedev’s most recent win was in the 2021 US Open final.

The semifinal between Djokovic and Medvedev takes place at 7 am (Brasília time) this Saturday. Earlier, at 2:30 am, the North American Sebastian Korda faces the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka. Korda got the better of the two previous duels between them.

He’s the master of turning defense to offense 👍@DjokerNole flips the script on Shapovalov at #AdelaideTennis. pic.twitter.com/ZNU62d9V7F —Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 6, 2023

Early in the match, Djokovic had to reverse a 15-40 on his serve. The first being had long games, so much so that the match reached 45 minutes with only five games completed. The partial had only one serve, won by the Serb in the final stretch of the set.

Djokovic took control of the match in the second set and broke early to open 3/1. Although he allowed a 3/3 tie, the Serb continued to put constant pressure on Shapovalov’s service games, who would face six more break-points before missing a volley and committing a double fault that cost him another break. Serving for the game, Djokovic went from 0-30 and reached the victory.