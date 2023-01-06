Djokovic, the anti-vax who pretends not to know the solution to play in the US

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden extended the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for foreigners to enter the United States until April 10. This means, among a million other things, that Novak Djokovic will not be able to compete in the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami.

This Thursday, in Adelaide, Djokovic was questioned on the subject and did not seem so well informed. First, he said he saw it “but I don’t think it’s official yet.” Shortly after, he added: “If it’s official, then it is. What can I do? Nothing. That’s it. You know my position. It is what it is. I hope [poder jogar], but I can’t go, I can’t. This is it.”

Nole’s racket-in-hand talent is well known, and it’s no coincidence that the Serb arrives in Australia this year with the status of favorites to win the Australian Open and lift a slam trophy for the 22nd time in his career. Off the court, however, his anti-vax stance (which he still denies!) continues to wreak havoc with his image and hurt his career on the court.

“What can I do?” Djokovic asks. At this point? After so many lives saved? After a monstrous reduction in the number of deaths after the application of vaccines? After enough time to calmly analyze each different type of vaccine and learn more about the subject and the balance between benefits and possible side effects?

If two years ago Djokovic had a spark of argument in believing that vaccines were developed too quickly and, therefore, there could be a certain risk, now, in 2023, the insistence on the anti-vax posture and – worse! – the insistence on denying it makes the Serb seem just like a stubborn donkey (pardon the redundancy, although donkeys are less stubborn than horses, for example).

– As far as I know, nobody said that a genius in one activity needs to be minimally decent in others. When he went to France on tour with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan wanted to visit the “Luge” (Louvre); Roger Federer doesn’t know how to cook (or at least he didn’t when he did this interview); and Novak Djokovic, well, that’s it.

– About Biden’s decision: like it or not, each country has the right to establish the rules for entering its territory. I wrote about the topic in this post.

– Today’s sound on my Galaxy Buds Pro: let’s go I Ain’t Worried (OneRepublic) because it fits with those vibes of Djokovic and his fans in January.

