Doctor Sleep box office prevented spin-off, says director

The low box office Doctor Sleep (2019), sequel to The illuminatedwas the reason for the Warner Bros. cancel shinethe third film in the franchise based on the work of Stephen King. Mike Flanaganwho directed the feature, commented on the subject in the twitter on a fan-made poster for the movie.

“We were so close. I will always regret that this didn’t happen.”; said Flanagan. When a fan asked why the project was cancelled, he replied, “Because of Doctor Sleep’s box office performance, Warner Bros. chose not to pursue it further. They control the rights so that was it”. See below:

Doctor Sleep follows Danny Torrance as an adult, who remains traumatized by events at the Overlook Hotel. Ewan McGregor lives the adult version of the protagonist, son of the murderer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) than in the classic Stanley Kubrick was played by the boy Danny Lloyd. Rebecca Ferguson it’s Rose the Top Hat; Carl Lumbly is Dick Halloran and Alex Essoe is Wendy Torrance.

Omelete now has a Telegram channel! Participate to receive and discuss the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main subjects of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest geek news; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.