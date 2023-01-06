Documentary about the Rolling Stones wins trailer; watch

To celebrate 60 years, the documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone brings the Rolling Stones to life from the beginning of their career.

the documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone got its first trailer. With four episodes, the documentary will be released in August in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Rolling Stones and tells the story of the group with an individual portrait of the members.

narrated by the actress sienna millerthe new trailer features footage from current interviews and archives stored for six decades.

“Mick Jagger is Mick Jagger – a very honorable man under all this crap,” he says. Keith Richards, laughing. “Keith has a reputation as an infernal,” Jagger says. “He played the Beatles all the time. It would drive me crazy.”

In other scenes, the trailer shows the guitarist Ron Wood saying, “The number one rule is to learn to laugh at yourself.” AND Richards toast to Charlie Wattscalling the drummer, who died last year, “the best drummer England has ever produced”.

In a black and white cut, a journalist asks Jagger why he thinks the band lasted so long. “Because we stayed together, I suppose,” he says. Check out the trailer below.

My Life as a Rolling Stone

The documentary series features special appearances by admirers of the group, such as PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Slash, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Steven Tyler. The series is produced by Mercury Studios to the BBC and also includes footage from past performances mixed with interviews.

My Life as a Rolling Stone was co-directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Travenor, both have worked with the band before. Murray was responsible for the 2019 documentary The quiet oneabout the bassist and co-founder of the group, Bill Wyman. Already Travenor directed a TV special centered on Keith Richards in 2010.

In 2012, the Rolling Stones celebrated their 50th anniversary with another major documentary project, the Crossfire Hurricane. The film told the story of the stones to the early 1980’s using a collection of archive footage and donated audio interviews with all band members.