Douglas goes live on radio and apologizes to Grêmio fans

Douglas Costa entered, live, in the Writing Room, and spoke openly about his life with Grêmio.

He started by saying that there was a misunderstanding, as if he hadn’t apologized, and was there to apologize to the fans for everything that happened that year. He is largely to blame and needs to apologize.

His apology happens for the relationship with the fan, which was not so good. And that happened because of things between him and the direction, which didn’t come together so well, but that leaves behind because there’s a new direction now. He apologizes because this ended up affecting his relationship with the fan.

The direction lacked transparency and he also made a mistake. So, it was 50% of blame for each one to blame for the mistakes.

Don’t you think it took a year to make the apology. He waited for time to pass and the direction to leave so as not to be hitting each other.

About the wedding, he said that it was something he had discussed with President Romildo from the beginning. And, at the time, the president said it was for Denis to resolve. And, in the conversation with Denis, he said he wouldn’t release it and he accepted it in a good way. It was something that should have ended there, but the leader went there and leaked it to everyone.

The celebration with the wave is something he has already done in other clubs, but he admits that it was not the right time.

On the social network, there are many fans who say they like him and others who say they don’t, but personally everyone treats him well.

In the conversation with President Guerra, he made it clear that his will was to return to Grêmio and be able to write a new story, but that was not what happened.

The chairman showed that he was making the efforts he was making to keep those who were at the club, but he always said he fit the mold. It’s just that the things he’s done in the past are weighing more than anything else.

He has one more year on his contract in the United States and he thinks about fulfilling that contract. He’s in Rio de Janeiro and the only reason he hasn’t traveled yet is because he’s waiting for his American work visa.

He still has the desire to return to Grêmio. Want to go back one day. He thinks that if he has the chance, he wants to come back to end his career.