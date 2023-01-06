Earth hit by geomagnetic storm shortly after making closest approach to Sun

2023 has just begun, and one of the “scheduled” astronomical events for this year took place last Wednesday (04). The Earth reached its perihelion — that is, the point in its orbit where it is closest to the Sun — at about the same time as it was hit by a geomagnetic storm caused by a phenomenon on our star. The event was just a coincidence.. The perihelion is a phenomenon that occurs annually due to the Earth’s elliptical orbit around the Sun, and at the same time that the planet reached its peak of approach, a geomagnetic storm caused by coronal mass ejection from the star reached the Earth’s magnetosphere.

Coronal mass ejections are also not a rare event. These are eruptions of ionized gas that, forming part of the solar wind, generate a gigantic wave that ejects matter and electromagnetic radiation into space. When coronal mass ejections are directed towards the Earth, the so-called “geomagnetic storm” occurs, characterized by the collision of solar particles with the Earth’s magnetosphere. This phenomenon often disrupts radio device communications. and damage electrical installations and satellites orbiting the planet.

The storm — which should completely cease this Thursday (05) — has a G1 class, so there is potential for blackouts and minor problems to occur in some parts of the world. On the other hand, the phenomenon will yield beautiful scenes of aurora borealis at the North Pole and in nearby regions. NASA claims that solar coronal mass ejections will remain constant over the next few years. The Sun has an activity cycle of 11 years, and its maximum should occur in mid-July 2025. Until then, electromagnetic disturbances will occur more and more frequently and intensely.

