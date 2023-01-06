Eddie Redmayne – 41 Years Old | The 5 Best Roles of the Oscar-Winning Actor

Eddie Redmayne began his career as a professional actor in West End theater before making his television debut. In 2006, he migrated to the big screen and built a career full of successes that earned him several awards – including an Oscar and a BAFTA.

Today, January 6th, Redmayne turns 41 years old – and of course we couldn’t let his birthday go unnoticed.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of actor’s top five rolesfrom the biographical drama ‘The theory of everything’ until the recent suspense ‘Night Nurse’.

See our picks below:

In the great legal drama ‘The Chicago 7’directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, a peaceful protest against the Vietnam War in Chicago in 1968 turned into a violent confrontation with the police. The following year, seven people were charged with conspiracy by the US federal government.

In the production, Redmayne plays activist Tom Hayden, leader and former president of the group known as Student for a Democratic Society (SDS), one of the main organizers of the protest and one of those who is unfairly accused by the US authorities. Knowing the star’s background with biographical productions, it’s no surprise that he did an impeccable job in the feature.

Take the time to watch:

‘Night Nurse’ premiered on Netflix in the last quarter of 2022 and soon became one of the most popular productions on the streaming. The psychological thriller brought Redmayne sharing forces with Jessica Chastain – both receiving standing ovations for their respective performances – in a potent and highly engaging narrative.

In the plot, a woman makes friends with a new colleague at work, a kind and pleasant nurse. But she soon discovers that tragedy follows the man wherever he goes. Patients of hers die suspiciously and the police open an investigation.

‘The miserable’ became one of the great events of the beginning of the last decade, mainly for bringing a strong cast to one of the best adaptations of the work of Victor Hugo. And it’s obvious that Redmayne would also be part of the production, garnering acclaim for his rendition as Marius Pontmercy, a revolutionary student who befriends the young Éponine (Samantha Barks) and who falls in love with Cosette (Amanda Seyfried).

The plot is set in the 19th century and accompanies the ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert for having violated his parole, seeks redemption for his past and decides to welcome the daughter of the prostitute Fantine. As an atmosphere, the narrative is inserted on the eve of the French Revolution, which marked the end of the absolutist monarchy in the country.

Despite the multiple controversies and the fact that the actor himself commented that he regretted starring in the feature film, ‘The Danish girl’ pulled off one of Redmayne’s most incredible performances – which even earned him his second consecutive Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

In the plot, artists Einar and Gerda Wegener get married. Gerda then decides to dress Einar as a woman to paint him. Einar begins to change his appearance, turning into a woman, and starts calling himself Lili Elbe. With the still troubled support of her wife, Lili undergoes one of the first sex change surgeries in history to find herself and regain her zest for life.

No other Redmayne role could top our ranking in addition to his praised performance in ‘The theory of everything’. In the biographical drama, in which he shared the big screen with Felicity Jonesthe star played the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawkingtransmuting himself into the legendary scientist, and took home numerous awards – including the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor.

The plot exposes how the astrophysicist made relevant discoveries for the world of science, including those related to time. It also portrays his romance with Jane Wilde, a Cambridge student who would become his wife. At the age of 21, Hawking discovered that he suffered from a degenerative motor disease, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the greatest scientists of our time.