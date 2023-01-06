Edward Norton is a descendant of Pocahontas; understand

At the age of 53, American actor Edward Norton, known for his roles in “Fight Club” and “Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery”, discovered that Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. The revelation took place on the program “Finding Your Roots”, on the PBS channel, in the United States.

Norton had already heard about a possible kinship of his family with the daughter of Chief Powhatan, recognized for his animation at Disney, but the rumor was confirmed by historian and host of the program on PBS, Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“You have a direct trail, without a doubt, connected to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas,” Gates noted in the recording.

The true story of Pocahontas has been intertwined with her myths since the 17th century. According to the Smithsonian Magazine portal, the native American’s real name was Amonute, and Pocahontas, her nickname.

Unlike her version portrayed by Disney in 1995, she married the British John Rolfe in 1614 and was converted to the Christian religion, baptized as “Rebecca”. Three years later, Pocahontas would die in England.

“It just makes us realize what a small… piece of all human history you are,” commented the actor upon receiving the news.

Edward Norton: Other Ancestors

The episode also revealed that Edward Norton’s great-great-grandfather, named John Winstead, enslaved a family, including a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and five girls, according to census records on the show.

“The short answer is that these things are uncomfortable. And you should be uncomfortable with them,” Norton responded when asked about their relationship.

One of the enslaved girls was eight years old. “When you read ‘8-year-old slave,’ you just want to die,” reacts the Oscar-nominated actor.

The “Finding Your Roots” program helps celebrities find their ancestors. Gates, the presenter, also revealed that Norton shares a distant cousin with a professional colleague: Julia Roberts.

Edward Norton: See excerpt from the program in English

Through a direct paper trail leading to Amonute (commonly known by her nickname Pocahontas) and John Rolfe’s 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true: he is their descendant! Season 9 of #FindingYourRoots premieres at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/tBrvO28kEC —PBS (@PBS) January 3, 2023

