Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to Meredith after 17 years

The following text may contain spoilers!

The most successful medical drama on ABC (American Broadcasting Company, American television company) will no longer feature Ellen Pompeo, the actress who gives life to the protagonist of the series. After surviving a bomb, a plane crash, a shooting, a drowning, a patient’s violent attack, not to mention all the family and friends she’s lost over 19 seasons, Meredith Gray finally says goodbye to ‘ Grey’s Anatomy’.

Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy Image: Disclosure

Recently, in an interview with the Drew Barrymore program, Ellen revealed that the decision to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ made her happy and that she needs to dedicate herself to her children, Eli Christopher (5), Sienna May (8) and Stella Luna (13). ), and new projects.

With an as yet unnamed series underway with Hulu (American entertainment company), which will tell the story of a couple who adopt an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, Ellen will dedicate herself 100% to the new character. and will leave Meredith only for fans’ memories. However, she will still narrate some scenes and make a cameo in the last episode of season 19.

Ellen Pompeo on The Drew Barrymore Show, December 2022 Image: Reproduction

“I feel super happy. The show has been amazing for me and I’ve really enjoyed the experience. I just need to diversify a little bit. I’m 53, my brain has practically melted… I have to do something new or I’m literally going to turn into someone who barely manages to do the New York Times crossword every day,” said the actress.

“I have three kids and I take care of them, and it’s really important to me to be close to them, more present. I’m going to do a limited series for Hulu [Orphan] in the spring, which is really cool.”

The series was marked by farewells and tragedies.

Over the years, several actors left the show, causing its creator, Shonda Rhimes, to write unexpected endings for their characters. Some left amicably, like Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and their stories were spared, just traveling or going to work in another city. Others suffered and ended up dying tragically, such as the characters of Chyler Leigh, who played Lexie Grey, Meredith’s sister; and TR Knight, who played George O’Malley.

TR Knight as George O’Malley and Chyler Leigh as Lexie Gray on Grey’s Anatomy Image: ABC/Playback

In the first case, Lexie died in the same plane crash that took the life of her romantic partner, Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), in season eight. O’Malley, on the other hand, died a hero at the end of Season 6: while saving a woman from a hit-and-run, he is hit by a bus and dies of his injuries, alongside his friends at Seattle Grace Hospital. Of the original cast, only Pompeo, Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) remain in the series.

Farewell through social networks

In a post on her personal Instagram, Ellen thanked her fans for their support and for being there in her life over the 17 years she played Meredith Grey.

“I am forever grateful for the love and support you all have shown me, Meredith Gray and the show over 19 seasons! Despite everything… None of this would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You are all passengers and made such a fun and iconic journey!!” began Ellen.

“I love you guys madly and I admire you. Isn’t this your first time on a roller coaster? You know the show must go on and I will definitely be back to visit you. Much love and immense gratitude, Ellen,” he concluded. .

The publication featured several comments from co-stars congratulating Ellen for the character and saying goodbye, saying they will miss her.

The episode in which Gray says goodbye to his colleagues will be shown on February 23, 2023, in the United States. The doctor will leave Seattle for Boston with her three children Zola (Aniela Gumbs), Bailey (Ryder Nolan Goodstadt) and Ellis (Ella and Gracie Faris), fruits of her marriage to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who died in a car accident. car in the tenth season.