Endrick and five other Brazilians make the annual list of promising youngsters in football; see top 10

the british magazine FourFourTwospecialized in the world of the ball, put endrick and five other Brazilians on its annual list of the 50 most promising youngsters in world football. The striker of palm trees is the best placed among the country’s representatives, in fifth place. The publication highlighted the 165 goals scored at the alviverde base and the technical quality of the 16-year-old jewel.

“You can’t teach (anyone) what Endrick was born with,” says the article. “Power is scary. After years of the rest of South America producing explosive strikers such as Luis Suárez and Sergio Agüero, Brazil now look to have an equal. It’s not just the speed of his feet, but his lightning reactions: he already scores all kinds of goals.”

At just 16 years old, Endrick is the main promise of Brazilian football and has already been traded by Palmeiras to Real Madrid. Photograph: Nelson Almeida / AFP

Promoted to the professionals at Palmeiras a little less than a year ago, Endrick already has a destiny mapped out for the São Paulo club. The striker was traded to Real Madrid for 72 million euros (R$ 408.6 million at current exchange rates), the second biggest sale in the history of Brazilian football, behind only the sale of Neymar by Santos to Barcelona, ​​in 2013, for 88.4 million euros. He stays on the Palestinian team until July 2024, when he will turn 18.

In a short time, Endrick has already broken some club records. He became the youngest to debut for the team (16 years, two months and 15 days), and to score a professional goal (16 years, three months and four days). In the main team, Endrick played seven games, scored three goals and won the 2022 Brazilian Championship.

The second best-placed Brazilian on the list is the striker Leonardo Marcos, from Santos, in the 35th position. The 19-year-old striker has been in the main team since 2020, but only gained a streak last season. Altogether, there are 33 goals in 119 games for the Santos team. The Vila Belmiro club is also represented in the ranking by the right winger angelo, aged 17, in 37th place. While FourFourTwo highlights the former’s finishing ability, the latter is praised for creating plays.

Biggest signing in the history of Athletico-PR, the striker Vitor Roque was listed at number 39. Hired from Cruzeiro for BRL 24 million, the 17-year-old player is cited as an option to the European giants who lost the race for Endrick’s signature – there are 13 goals in just 52 career games.

Marquinhosex-São Paulo and currently at Arsenal, and Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, also represent Brazil in the list, in 42nd and 45th place, respectively. The 19-year-old striker for the English team was signed from São Paulo for 3 million pounds and has not yet played in England, but is seen with potential. The 18-year-old jewel from Botafogo, on the other hand, has been called up for the Brazilian youth team and has already been speculated at Real Madrid. He is currently recovering from injury and is out of the South American Sub-20. ]

See top of FourFourTwo’s list of promising young people in 2023

1 Jude Bellingham (England, 19 years old. Borussia Dortmund)

2 Jamal Musiala (Germany, 19 years old. Bayern Munich)

3 Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia, 19 years old. Red Bull Salzburg)

4 Gavi (Spain, 18 years old. Barcelona)

5 Endrick (Brazil, 16 years old. Palmeiras)

6 Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany, 18 years old. Borussia Dortmund)

7 Romeo Lavia (Belgium, 18 years old. Southampton)

8 Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, 18 years old. Manchester United)

9 Harvey Elliott (England, 19 years old. Liverpool)

10 Carney Chukwuemeka (England, 19. Chelsea)

35 Marcos Leonardo (Brazil, 19 years old. Santos)

37 Ângelo (Brazil, 17 years old. Santos)

39 Vitor Roque (17 years old. Athletico-PR)

42 Marquinhos (Brazil. 19 years old. Arsenal)

45 Matheus Nascimento (Brazil, 18 years old. Botafogo)