Epiphany: African gold rush threatens frankincense and myrrh production | World

The Wise Men took three precious gifts to mark the birth of Jesus, according to the Bible. Now, a modern gold rush in Somaliland is jeopardizing the centuries-old trade in myrrh (medicinal plant) and frankincense (resin used to make frankincense).

“The gold, frankincense and myrrh taken by the three wise men to the baby Jesus certainly came from here”, says the old man sitting on the sand, in the shade of a tree.

I met Aden Hassan Salah on Daallo Mountain in the Golis range, which extends across the self-declared republic of Somaliland and the state of Puntland in Somalia. Both territories claim the region.

“The routes of the camel caravans that spent centuries transporting these products from here to the Middle East can be seen from space,” says Salah. The Bible tells how these animals carried the gifts of the Magi to Bethlehem, where Jesus is believed to have been born.

A younger man, dressed in a sarong (a kind of skirt) and a shirt from the English football club Manchester United, gets up from the ground. His name is Mohamed Said Awid Arale.

Many of the prospectors who started to arrive in 2017 at Daallo Mountain, in Somaliland, are former nomads — Photo: MARY HARPER/ BBC via BBC

“As you certainly know, ‘Puntland’ means ‘land of delicious aromas,'” he recalls.

“Fifteen hundred years before the birth of Jesus, the most powerful female pharaoh in Egypt, Hatshepsut, made a famous expedition here. She ordered the construction of five boats for the trip, filled them with the three precious products and sailed from back home,” he says.

“Gold was used to adorn Hatshepsut’s body, frankincense was burned in her temples, and myrrh was used to mummify her after she died,” says Arale.

Gold, frankincense and myrrh have been exported from the region for thousands of years. Much of the frankincense consumed in the world for the manufacture of incense comes from the region known as the Horn of Africa.

But, currently, one of the gifts brought to the baby Jesus – the gold – is sowing the destruction of the other two. And the Daallo Mountain Men are part of the problem.

The famous trees of the Horn of Africa region are illustrated on the walls of the Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

They spearheaded a gold rush that began about five years ago and saw frankincense plants and myrrh trees, some centuries old, uprooted.

“Crowds of prospectors have invaded the mountains,” according to Hassan Ali Dirie of the environmental organization Candlelight. “They cut down all the plants to clear the area for mining. They damage tree roots as they dig for gold. They block major waterways with their plastic bottles and other rubbish.”

“Day after day, they are causing these ancient trees to slowly die,” he says. “First, the myrrh trees died, which are uprooted when bulldozers clear the land for surface mining. The frankincense trees last a little longer because they grow over the rocks, but they are destroyed when prospectors dig deeper into the Earth.”

Climbing a little further up the mountain, we find a village where frankincense trees are passed down from generation to generation.

There, a woman is sitting on a blue plastic chair on her porch, surrounded by children, their mothers and baby goats.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” replies Racwi Mohamed Mahamud, when I ask her about the story of the gifts of the three Wise Men.

“All I know is that my family has owned these trees for hundreds of years. They’ve been passed down from great-great-grandfather to great-grandfather to grandfather to father to son,” she says.

She asks a young man to get some frankincense resin freshly taken from the tree. He brought a cloth bundle, placed it on the floor and opened it. The air was filled with a delicious woody scent.

We sift the sticky substance to separate pieces of frankincense. These pieces are cleaned, dried and sorted to be sold to intermediaries who export them all over the world. Incense is burned in churches, mosques and synagogues. Frankincense is also used to produce medicines, essential oils, high-end cosmetics and perfumes – including the famous Chanel N°5.

Mahamud gives a vacant look when I ask her what she thinks about seeing her frankincense being sold in high-end department stores, promising miraculous anti-aging properties and in mysterious, seductive scents.

“Sounds silly to me,” she replies. “We burn frankincense to drive away flies and mosquitoes. We inhale it to cure colds and consume it to treat inflammation. That’s it.”

Frankincense tree that has been over-harvested — Photo: MARY HARPER/BBC

Harvesters are paid very little for frankincense. A kilo of the product is sold for US$ 5 to US$ 9 (about R$ 26 to R$ 48). There have already been scandals involving unscrupulous intermediaries and the greed of foreign companies.

They get a little more for myrrh, which they currently sell for $10 a kilo. Like frankincense, myrrh is a resin extracted from small thorny trees. It is used to embalm corpses and to make perfumes, incense and medicine.

Myrrh is believed to have antiseptic, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also used in toothpastes, mouthwashes and skin ointments.

Locals explain how prospectors arrived in their region with shovels and pickaxes.

“We fought them,” says Mahamud, clenching his fist. “We said, ‘You’ve come here for your gold, yellow and raw. We have our green gold and no one can take it away from us.’

The garimpeiros then fled and never returned.

Frankincense resin is used in perfumes such as Chanel N° 5. Its producers are paid US$5 to US$9 (R$26 to R$48) per kilo. — Photo: MARY HARPER/BBC

The atmosphere in the frankincense village was completely different from the prospectors’ camp. It was simple, but there was a sense of community.

Young and old strolled, chatted, drank tea and complained about how low frankincense prices made it difficult to survive, especially in these times of high inflation and severe drought.

Drugs and jihadist taxes

It took me a while to realize what was so strange about the prospectors’ camp. That’s when I realized that there were no women or children there.

The Golis mountain range, on the border between the disputed territories of Somaliland and Puntland, has been a source of wealth for centuries — Photo: MARY HARPER/ BBC

“We really don’t know what happened to our families,” says Salah, the elder I found sitting under the tree. “We used to be nomads, but we missed several rainy seasons in a row and the droughts made us abandon our traditional way of life.”

Salah explained how they arrived in the mountains in 2017, looking for gold.

“There was nothing here when we arrived. It was just a dry riverbed. This is the first place where gold was found. Here, we built a kind of village,” he says, pointing to the shacks made from sticks.

I asked Salah and the dozens of other men sitting with him if they preferred the life of a miner to that of a nomad. They shook their heads in the negative and started yelling angrily.

“When we were nomads, we had dignity,” he says. “We didn’t depend on anyone. We lived with our families, our camels, goats and sheep. We lacked nothing.”

“The camels carried our shelters and cooking pots. The animals provided us with food and milk. We cannot eat or drink the gold we found. It cannot carry our shelters and belongings,” says Salah.

The region around the gold mines has almost no vegetation. It is fought over by khat dealers and jihadist tax collectors — Photo: HASSAN ALI DIRIE via BBC

The garimpeiros explain how they sell the ore to smugglers who take it by ship to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Mining is not just destroying the environment. She is ruining their lives.

“We become addicted to drugs,” says Arale, the man in Manchester United’s red shirt.

“We are hostages of khat dealers”, a narcotic leaf chewed by many people in Somalia. “They control our lives. We spend all our money on khat and not on our families, who are lost to us.”

As they talk, a pickup truck pulls into the village. Two well-dressed men get out of the vehicle and the miners say they are khat sellers.

“Gold has also ruined our lives in other ways,” says Salah. “He drove some of us crazy, like our friend who found $50,000 [cerca de R$ 267 mil] into gold and lost his mind.”

Dirie from the organization Candlelight explains how gold is destroying the local community.

“There were schools that closed because all the teachers left for the gold rush. Students are leaving too,” he says.

Dirie claims that Somalis from other regions are coming to the mountains, causing deadly fights between the clans.

“Many of the miners are armed,” he says. “We need to leave now. It’s not safe to stay here too long.”

Gold miners claim that the Islamist group Al-Shabab and the Islamic State faction in Somalia have started to collect taxes from miners.