Everything you need to know about Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s new movie

Damien Chazelle’s new movie opens January 19 in theaters!

The award winning director Damien Chazelle is back on the big screen with his newest film: Babylon. Starring Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Brad Pitt, production of Paramount Pictures will take audiences on a journey through the extravagance of hollywood between the 1920s and 1930s, telling a story full of excesses and shocking scenes.

With a strong cast, the film promises to be present at the 2023 awards season. With that in mind, we have prepared a special guide with everything you need to know about Babylon!

What is the history of Babylon?

Set in Los AngelesIn the late 1920s and early 1930s, Babylon follows the period of transition between silent films and talkies from the point of view of Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), Manny Torres (Diego Calva) and Jack Conrad (brad pitt).

With a narrative that portrays the depravities of classic Hollywood, Babylon follows the rise and fall of several characters during the period, while the film industry was undergoing an intense structural transformation. Along with all this, the film also makes a great homage to cinemabringing references that marked the history of the seventh art.

Who is in the cast of Babylon?

As said, Margot Robbie is one of the great stars of Babylon, where she plays rising actress Nellie LaRoy. Robbie is best known for living Harley Quinn in the movies Suicide squad is on Birds of preyin addition to producing productions such as I, Tonya (2017).

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, needs no further introductions. winner of Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020, Pitt has movies like Fight Club (1999), inglourious bastards (2009), The big bet (2015) and Bullet train (2022) in the curriculum.

To close the trio of protagonists, Babylon there is also the Mexican Diego Calva, a rising actor in the industry. Among his best-known works are the series narcos: mexico and The Recluse.

But the star team of Babylon it doesn’t end there: the film has Tobey Maguire, who also participated in the project as an executive producer. Known for playing Spider-Man in Sam Raimi films, Maguire is also remembered for The Great Gatsby (2013) and Between brothers (2009).

Jean Smart is another name that is part of the cast of Babylon. The award-winning actress has productions such as the series hacks, watchmen and Sea of ​​Easttown on the resume.

Other actors who also participate in Babylon they are jovan adepo (Operation Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Samara Weaving (Bloody Wedding), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Olivia Wilde (Do not worry, dear).

The team behind Babylon

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Babylon is a film directed and scripted by Damien Chazelle, the filmmaker behind Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016) and The First Man (2018). Chazelle won the Oscar for Best Director in 2017 for his work on the musical La La Landgaining recognition from specialized critics and the public as one of the most promising directors of his generation.

Already the soundtrack of Babylon is authored by Justin Hurwitz. The composer is known for his partnerships with Chazelle, being responsible for the soundtracks of all the films directed by the filmmaker.

Fun facts about Babylon

Emma Stone almost starred in the movie

Before Margot Robbie was cast as Nellie LaRoy, actress Emma Stone was responsible for giving life to the protagonist of Babylon. However, she ended up dropping out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, as the start of production had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Damien Chazelle recorded a two-hour version of the movie using an iPhone

That’s what you read. During preparations for the start of production of Babylondirector Damien Chazelle recorded a two-hour rehearsal, made in the backyard of his house with Olivia Hamiltonhis wife, and actor Diego Calva, using only your iPhone. The action was part of the preparations for the official filming.

Margot Robbie’s character resembles actress Clara Bow

Although not named after Clara BowNellie LaRoy, Margot Robbie’s character in Babylon, reminds the actress a lot. considered the first “it girl” From Hollywood, Bow achieved massive fame during the silent film era, becoming one of the few figures to survive the transition to talkies.

In addition to the title of it girl, Clara Bow was also seen as a sex symbol of the time and faced a difficult childhood until she reached stardom in Hollywood, then embarking on the life of excess and glamor in the industry.

Jack Conrad or John Gilbert?

another figure of Babylon who closely resembles a real person is Jack Conrad, the character who is played by Brad Pitt. Just like Clara Bow, the actor john gilbertwhich may have served as an inspiration for the role, was also very successful in Hollywood during the silent era.

In addition to being a kind of poster boy for the famous distributor Metro-Goldwyn-MayerGilbert was one of the most promising actors of his generation, and he faced some sticky situations during the transition to talkies.

When Babylon opens in Brazil?

For those who can’t wait to watch Damien Chazelle’s new film, the wait is almost over: Babylon premiere on the day January 19, 2023 exclusively in Brazilian cinemas.

