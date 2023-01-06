“Example of ambition”; Rivaldo does not hide about Suárez and reveals expectations for Grêmio in 2023

Guild
Former player and champion of the World Cup in 2002, Rivaldo commented on the assembly of the tricolor squad
Grêmio secured its place in the next edition of the first division of the Brazilian Championship after a year in Série B. With the victory over Brusque in the last round, it ended the Segundona in vice-leadership, with 65 points. At this moment, the backstage of the tricolor gaucho turns to the preparation of the team for the next season.
The movement for the renewal of the cast for next year, which had arrivals, departures and renewals, became a subject in the fans of Imortal in the last few days, mainly with regard to reinforcements. With the arrival of Luis Suárez, the tricolors are excited for the season. In addition to the Gremistas, Rivaldo also created expectations about the team’s 2023.
In an interview with Betfair, the ex-half champion of the World Cup in 2002 praised the signing of the Uruguayan striker and commented on the structure of reinforcements with the board after a year in Série B. “And I see Cruzeiro and Grêmio being able to go a lot well in 2023, as its boards are doing a good job of strengthening its structure and squad for the new year”, said the former player.
Rivaldo said that Imortal’s signings are a sign that the Club is ambitious for 2023. “Luis Suárez’s arrival at Grêmio is a clear example of ambition on the part of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. But Brazilian football is very competitive and there are always surprises and teams in great shape every year”, said the Betfair ambassador.
Download the Bolavip app and follow all the information about your favorite team in real timehttps://bit.ly/BV-app22