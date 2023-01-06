“Example of ambition”; Rivaldo does not hide about Suárez and reveals expectations for Grêmio in 2023

Grêmio secured its place in the next edition of the first division of the Brazilian Championship after a year in Série B. With the victory over Brusque in the last round, it ended the Segundona in vice-leadership, with 65 points. At this moment, the backstage of the tricolor gaucho turns to the preparation of the team for the next season.

The movement for the renewal of the cast for next year, which had arrivals, departures and renewals, became a subject in the fans of Imortal in the last few days, mainly with regard to reinforcements. With the arrival of Luis Suárez, the tricolors are excited for the season. In addition to the Gremistas, Rivaldo also created expectations about the team’s 2023.