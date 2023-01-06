Family of 8 is found dead inside the house; 5 were children | World and Science



Crime scares the small town in the southwestern United States – Reproduction/Fox News

Published 05/01/2023 14:50 | Updated 1/5/2023 2:54 PM

Eight people from the same family were found dead at home last Wednesday, 4, in Utah, United States. Among the victims are five children. According to local authorities, all were shot dead.

The discovery was made during a “police welfare check” in a farming community of around 8,000 people. The authorities still don’t have much information about the reason for the murders and the possible authorship.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects on the loose,” officials said in a statement. The ongoing investigation into the case continues.

The crime scared the small municipality in the southwest of the state. Rob Dotson, the city administrator, explained that “checking in” is done when other neighbors raise concerns or don’t see other residents for an extended period of time.

“We don’t know why this happened and we’re not going to guess. (…) This community is feeling remorse, feeling pain,” Dotson said in a video released to the press.

Neighbors described Enoch City as a close-knit community where homes rarely go up for sale, ensuring everyone knows each other and making the murders even more shocking.

Aaron Diamond, a local resident, said he knew the victims well because they attended the same church as him. “They were a wonderful, wonderful family,” he said. He also said his father had worked for an insurance company. “We’re all shocked and heartbroken,” he said.

The alderman, Richard Jensen, said that the family was known in the region, respected, and had the custom of attending local worship. He also added that he was very shaken after learning about the crime, but that he needed to concentrate to tell his 11-year-old son about what had happened, so that he would not have that he did not know about the murders at the school.

In a statement posted on its website, the Iron County School District in Cedar City, Utah, said the five children were all students there. The loss would certainly raise “emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” school officials said.