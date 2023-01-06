“Fast and Furious 10” will have scenes in Rio

Everything indicates that Brazil will once again be the setting for “Fast and Furious”. According to journalist Mônica Bergamo from Folha de S.Paulo, the tenth film in the franchise will have scenes shot in Rio de Janeiro. Filming, by the way, would have already taken place in secret last month.

The columnist states that “the Brazilian production company Conspiração was responsible for conducting filming for the feature on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador, in Rio de Janeiro”. In addition, the scenes featured helicopters and drones. But with one detail: the cast was not present.

No further details about the captured material were revealed. For this reason, it is possible that the country will be seen in the feature only in quick scenes, or else that the “Brazilian” environments will be recreated in studios. The franchise has already passed through the country in “Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rio” (2011).

Appointed as the penultimate feature of the franchise, the plot of “Fast & Furious 10” is still kept secret. Only casting announcements have been made so far. In addition to Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto, are confirmed: Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, in another chapter of the fight against Charlize Theron’s Cipher.

After some controversy, the direction left the hand of Justin Lin and was taken over by filmmaker Louis Leterrier, responsible for titles such as “Now You See Me”, “Clash of the Titans”, “Explosive Charge” and “The Incredible Hulk”. With these postponements, the launch forecast is May 19, 2023, in the United States.

It is worth remembering that the story of the film will be divided into two parts and the date above refers to the first. According to Vin Diesel himself, the conclusion of the saga should arrive in mid-April 2024.

It is quite likely that the film will only be shown in theaters. Even during the pandemic, “Fast & Furious 9” achieved excellent box office numbers.