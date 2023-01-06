Ferroviário overcomes refereeing errors and qualifies on penalties against ASA for the Copa do Nordeste – Jogada

O rail it’s in 2nd Preliminary Phase gives Northeast Cup. At the stadium President VargasTubarão da Barra drew 1-1 with ASA/AL in normal time and overcame the opponent on penalties by 4 to 3, in the 1st Preliminary Phase.

With the result, Tubarão da Barra is in the 2nd Phase and faces Confiança – who beat Sousa/PB by 1-0 – on Sunday (8), also in a single game, at 4 pm at the Batistão stadium, in Aracaju, on a place in the group stage of Nordestão.

The game

ASA started the game better and was superior in the first minutes. And he created good chances, but goalkeeper Douglas Dias saved Ferroviário in at least two opportunities before 10 minutes. But at 16 minutes there was no way, and ASA opened the scoring with João Victor.

After the goal conceded, Tubarão da Barra grew in the game and almost tied in the 24th minute in a move that Ciel left Lincoln facing the goal, but the goalkeeper defended and the ball still hit the crossbar.

Subtitle:

Ferroviário and ASA played a single elimination game for the Northeast Cup in PV Photograph:

Lenílson Santos / Ferroviário AC

But after the bid, Ferroviário had a lot of difficulty creating. It was when, in extra time, at 47 minutes, Lincoln tied for Tubarão da Barra.

Ferroviário returned with another attitude in the final stage and pressed from the start. Just after 2 minutes, Ciel took a free kick and the ball scraped the post.

Tubarão da Barra improved in the game after the entry of Juninho Quixadá in the 9th minute. The coral team created a good chance in the 17th minute with Juninho Quixadá, but goalkeeper Flávio made a great save with a shot from the angle. In another great coral bid, at 27, Wesley sent it over in a clear goal opportunity.

controversies

In the final stretch of the game, Ferroviário pressed, but was hampered by the arbitration in two controversial moves. First, at 36 minutes, a hand on the ball by an ASA defender inside the area, but the referee did not give it.

And the most serious move, in the 44th minute, an unvalidated goal. Ciel headed, the ball hit the post and crossed the goal line, the goalkeeper took it off and the referee ordered it to continue.

Subtitle:

Ciel had a legitimate goal disallowed by the referee in the final minutes of the game Photograph:

Lenilson Santos / Ferroviário AC

After the controversial bids, the game became nervous, and Ferrão tried until the extra time, but did not manage to score the goal that would classify him directly. Thus, the vacancy was defined on penalties.

spot on penalties

The penalty shoot-out was exciting. First, the coral goalkeeper, Dougas Dias, took the kick from Anderson. But Ciel lost to the Railroader next.

After converting a penalty, Ferroviário and ASA made mistakes again, until they reached 3×3.

It was when, in alternate kicks, Lucio Maranhão lost – hitting the post – and Roni Lobo ranked Ferroviário: 4 to 3.