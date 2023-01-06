Film festival “Snobados do Oscar” has three sessions at Sesc Jundiaí

The film festival “Os Esnobados do Oscar”, which started in August, comes to an end with three sessions at Sesc Jundiaí. On the 17th, 24th and 31st of January, the public will be able to see great names in the seventh art, such as directors Stanley Kubrick, Federico Fellini and Paul Schrader.

With the aim of rescuing some works historically considered wronged by the Hollywood Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, the project puts their cinematographic values ​​on the agenda in comparison to other award-winning films that, over time, were almost forgotten or did not have the same weight. the preference of critics and the public.

The exhibition was curated by Carlos Primati, from Jundiaí, professor, researcher and film critic. Sessions take place on Tuesdays and are free; simply pick up the ticket one hour before the session, at Loja Sesc.

Check the schedule:

January 17th, 8pm

doctor Fantastic (1964)

Direction: Stanley Kubrick | Duration: 95 minutes | Rating: 14 years old

Photo: Disclosure

Synopsis: An insane general who believes that communists plan to dominate the world gives orders to bomb Russia, starting the process of nuclear war. At the same time, the President and his Pentagon advisers are desperately trying to stop the process.

January 24th, 8pm

Amarcord (1973)

Directed by: Federico Fellini | Duration: 127 minutes | Rating: 16 years old

Photo: Disclosure

Synopsis: In an Italian city, young Titta is always messing around with his friends and observes several eccentric personalities who behave absurdly. In constant conflict with her stern father and always defended by her adoring mother, Titta is witness to the actions of varied characters, among them, members of her family, fascists and sensual women.

January 31st, 8pm

Corrupted Faith (2017)

Direction: Paul Schrader | Duration: 113 minutes | Rating: 16 years old

Photo: Disclosure

Synopsis: Former military chaplain Toller grieves over the loss of the son he encouraged to enlist in the military. A further challenge begins when he befriends young parishioner Mary and her husband, who is a radical environmentalist. Toller soon uncovers his church’s shady secrets regarding unscrupulous corporations.