Film with almost 100% approval with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman is on Netflix and will move you

The Supreme Voice of the Blues was the last completed film of Chadwick Bosemanand was released in 2020 on Netflix.

The film was critically acclaimed and has so far garnered nearly 100% approval from critics. Rotten Tomatoeswebsite responsible for grouping reviews and giving an approval percentage.



The highest praise for the film is aimed at Boseman’s performance, which many bet will be a sure indication in the next Oscar 2021 awards season.

Co-starring Oscar winner Viola Davis in the lead role, The Supreme Voice of the Blues takes place in Chicago, 1920s. Tensions only increase between the musicians who wait in a claustrophobic rehearsal room for the legendary and revolutionary “Mother of the Blues”, Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Late for the recording session, Ma wages a battle with her producer and white manager for control over her music.

While the band waits, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) – interested in Ma’s girlfriend and determined to forge his own path in the music industry – heats up the mood between the musicians with a profusion of truths and lies that will forever change the world. direction of everyone’s life.

Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylor Paige and Dusan Brown complete the list. The film is directed by George C. Wolfe.



