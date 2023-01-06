Film with Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning arrived completely by surprise on Netflix and you need to see it

heroes is an action and science fiction film, released in 2009, starring Chris Evans and Dakota Fanningwhich arrived completely by surprise in the catalog of Netflix and it’s the perfect tip for anyone looking for a movie to see today and who likes genres.

In the film, Kira Hudson (Camille Belle) is a young woman with telepathic powers who steals a secret substance from a mysterious agency called Division.

Hudson seeks help from two young women with clairvoyant powers, Cassie Holmes (Dakota Fanning), and telekinesis, Nick Grant (Chris Evans). But while Division tries to recover its experiment, an eastern group, also with paranormal powers, seeks to take over the powerful vial, putting the lives of all involved at risk.

Besides Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, the cast still has Camilla Belle and Djimon Hounsou.

heroes is available at Netflixat the HBO Max and not Star+.

Watch the trailer:

