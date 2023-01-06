Find out about the premieres in national cinemas

This Thursday, Portuguese movie theaters will see new premieres that promise to cause enthusiasm among lovers of the 7th Art. Get to know the new proposals that will invade national cinemas:

“The Inheritance” – Comedy directed by Dean Craig, with Anna Faris, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kathleen Turner, Ron Livingston, David Duchovny and Toni Collette.

“In the Wrong Place” – Action film directed by Mike Burns, with Michael Sirow, Bruce Willis, Texas Battle and Ashley Greene in the main roles.

“Fairytale – Shadows of the Old World” – Experimental animation film, which combines archival footage, cut and paste and deep fakes, signed by the Russian Alexander Sokuro.

“Passageiros da Noite” – Drama directed by Mikhaël Hers and starring Megan Northam, Quito Rayon Richter, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Noée Abita.

“Mascarade”n- Dramatic comedy directed by Nicolas Bedos, with Marine Vacth, Emmanuelle Devos, Isabelle Adjani, François Cluzet and Pierre Niney in the main roles.

“Maigret and the Dead Girl” – Drama/crime directed by Patrice Leconte, with Aurore Clément, Gérard Depardieu, Mélanie Bernier and Jade Labeste in the main roles.

“Broker – Intermediaries” – Drama directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda and starring Song Kang-ho, Dong-won Gang and Bae Doona.

“The Other Face of Evil” – Horror film directed by Taneli Mustonen, with Barbara Marten, Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree and Tristan Ruggeri in the main roles.