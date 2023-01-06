Find out how Joaquin Phoenix’s refusal to play Doctor Strange affected Marvel

Marvel really wanted Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Doctor Strange, and the actor’s refusal ended up changing some things at the studio.

talking to the The Directthe former lawyer of MarvelPaul Sarker, says the actor came very close to closing a deal with the studio, but ended up backing off as he didn’t want to commit to multiple films in a long contract.

With the refusal of joaquin phoenix to the role of Doctor Strangea Marvel completely changed his stance when approaching actors, and started to consider closing short contracts with big stars, as he did with Oscar Isaac.

According to the lawyer, since this episode, Kevin Feige no longer wants the actors to feel pressured when signing contracts with the studio, and have more freedom to do other projects.

READ TOO:

With the refusal of phoenix, benedict cumberbatch got the role and played the Doctor Strange in 6 films, including the most recent of the hero, Multiverse of Madness.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange, and his partner Wong, continue their research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat.

The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and is also related to Loki. The feature belongs to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the reality of the universe could collapse because of the same spell that brought Teioso’s villains to the world of the Avengers and the Supreme Wizard will need to count on the help of Wanda, who lives isolated since the events of the solo series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in IMAX on Disney+, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man).