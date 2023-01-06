Flamengo leaves for Argentina and seeks an outcome in three negotiations

THE Flamengo presented Victor Pereira and Gerson this week, but the board wants more. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel leave this Friday for Buenos Aires, where they will have meetings to finalize the signings of Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors, and Juan Quintero, who left River Plate in December. Hugo Souza’s transfer to Vissel Kobe (JAP) is also on the club’s agenda.

Interest in Agustín Rossi goes back a long way. For the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who has a contract with Boca until June, Braz and Spindel admit that they will meet with Juan Roman Riquelme, former player and president of the Buenos Aires club. About Quintero, despite admitting he is a “great player”, the red-black duo still lose track. The Colombian midfielder ended his loan with River Plate and, for the time being, has returned to being a Shenzhen FC player. As he does not intend to return to Chinese football, Quintero’s name was taken to Flamengo in 2022 and, in Buenos Aires, the conversation can move forward.

Another movement that can be implemented by Flamengo in the coming days is related to Hugo Souza, for whom Vissel Kobe made a new proposal – this time, to compare the athlete definitively. The transfers of Rossi and Hugo Souza are not “married” – that is, there does not need to be an agreement with the Boca Juniors goalkeeper for the sale of the boy from Ninho to be completed, or vice versa. Today, Santos is the absolute holder of the Rubro-Negro, and the other alternatives, in addition to Hugo Souza, are Matheus Cunha and Kauã Santos, other young and inexperienced youths from the base.

FLAMINGO WILL NOT TALK ABOUT ‘CASO ROSSÍ’

Seeking the immediate release of Rossí, who can already sign a pre-contract six months before the end of his bond with Boca Juniors, Flamengo’s board saw the goalkeeper’s history, accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Babi Segovia, come to light. Behind the scenes, the position is that the board will only take a position on the matter when the deal is (and if) materialized.