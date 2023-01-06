‘Foldable’ and ‘sliding’! Samsung’s new screen is everything and then some

At the CES 2023 event, Samsung prepared displays that were shown and detailed to the public. We are here to pass them on!

Among the attractions is the “Flex Hybrid” which is the combination of folding and sliding features in a single monitor or on larger screens, which will be the prototype of future laptops. For televisions, QD-OLED 2023 is enhanced with optimization algorithms and materials that modify the picture quality.

‘Flex Hybrid OLED’, folding and sliding

The evolution of what has already been presented in the previous lines, is the Flex Hybrid OLED, which is a prototype of a screen that folds and slides. Users can watch movies and videos on a 10.5-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio or a larger 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

‘Flex Slidable’, the expandable screen

Another attraction is the 17-inch sliding screen, which had previously been demonstrated at Intel Innovation 2022. According to product descriptions, there are two concepts: the Flex Slidable Solo, which can expand the screen in one direction, and the Flex Slidable Duet, which expands the display in both directions.

The screen is portable, initially with a size of 13 to 14 inches and reaching up to 17.3 inches, designed for multitasking, gaming and films.

‘2023 QD-OLED TV’ and its featuress

THE samsung Display completed its 2023 lineup with the addition of QD-OLED screens to an impressive 77-inch super-large TV, the largest in the QD-OLED family.

Products in the 2023 range are enhanced by the advanced optimization algorithm, IntelliSense AI, which collects information in pixels and uses it to control light. The material is OLED Hyper Efficient EL, which works on increasing the efficiency of the light source and gives a brighter and clearer color conversion layer.

Finally, it was announced that the QD-OLED 2023 has reduced energy consumption compared to the 2022 model year by up to 25%, especially after the application of high-efficiency materials.