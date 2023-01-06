Former Italian striker Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58







Gianluca Vialli defended Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

After a long battle with a pancreas tumor, former striker Gianluca Vialli, one of Sampdoria’s greatest idols, died this Friday (6th) at the age of 58.

The ex-Juventus and Cremonese player, who died in London, England, retired last month from his duties with the Italy national team due to health reasons.

The death of Vialli, who had been Azzurra’s head of delegation since 2019, was confirmed by the former athlete’s family.

“With immeasurable sadness, we announce the death of Gianluca Vialli. He died surrounded by his family after five years of illness, which he faced with courage and dignity. We thank the many people who supported him in these last years with affection. His memory and example will live forever in our hearts,” the statement said.

The president of the Italian Football Federation (Figc), Gabriele Gravina, said in a statement that Vialli’s achievements “will never be forgotten”. The entity also informed that a minute of silence will be respected in honor of the former player during the games of the 17th round of Série A.

Vialli was a complete striker, as he had technique, speed, dynamism and physical strength. With spells at Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, the former player won 16 titles, including two Italian Championships and a Champions League.

With three Italian Cups in the 1980s and a historic Scudetto in the early 1990s, the former center forward became one of the greatest idols in Sampdoria’s history. With Vela Senhora, Vialli became famous after the Champions League in the 1995/96 season.

For the Blues, Vialli was one of the few Italian athletes who were successful in England. The former striker won trophies for Chelsea as a player and coach.

In the Italy national team, Vialli played in the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, but his biggest victory for the four-time champion was off the pitch alongside coach Roberto Mancini, his great friend and former teammate. The former athlete helped the country to win the last edition of the Euro Cup.

Italian football is back in mourning shortly after the death of former Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played alongside Vialli at Sampdoria and was also battling cancer.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!