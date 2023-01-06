Fortaleza has a verbal agreement with Tomás Pochettino and awaits the exchange of documents to announce the athlete

THE Strength has a verbal agreement with the midfielder Tomas Pochettinoex-River Plate, and awaits the exchange of documents with the Austin FCfrom the United States, the club that owns the player’s rights, to announce the athlete as a reinforcement for 2023. The information was provided by Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo.

Pochettino’s bond with Fortaleza will be on loan until the end of 2023, with an option to buy. To hire the player, Tricolor do Pici had to overcome competition from cruise. The midfielder worked with Juan Pablo Vojvoda at Defensa y Justicia and Talleres.

The negotiation should be concluded in the next few hours, with the announcement being possible in the next few days. In 2022, Tomás Pochettino played in 24 matches for River Plate, with a goal scored and two assists scored. In his career, he still has passage through Boca Juniors.

WHO IS TOMÁS POCHETTINO?

The athlete is from Santa Fe, Argentina. Pochettino defended River Plate in 2022. For the team, he gave three assists and scored a goal. He joined the Argentine team’s game against Fortaleza, in Libertadores 2022. If accepted with one of the Brazilian teams, the 26-year-old player will move on to the second international experience of his career.