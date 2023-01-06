Fossil could help explain transition from dinosaurs to birds

There is a certain scientific consensus that allows us to establish the kinship between the dinosaurs and their current descendants, the birds. However, the way in which the characteristics of large reptiles were transmuted into modern birds still challenges researchers. paleontologists. A Chinese fossilized skeleton of 120 million years newly discovered may help to elucidate important parts of this process. the fossil of Cratonavis zhui brings interesting features that mix traits of dinosaurs and modern birds.

The remains were found during excavations in northern China and indicate that the animal lived during the period cretaceouswhich marked the end of age of dinosaurs. The body characteristics of this species draw attention. Cratonavis zhui it unites a dinosaur head, similar to that of Tyrannosaurus, to a feathered body, more similar to that of the birds we see today.

In order to better understand these characteristics, a team from Chinese Academy of Sciences used a high-resolution CT scan to scan the bird’s skull. With the help of technology, they created digital versions of the mineralized bones found at the archaeological site and digitally reconstructed the dinosaur, seeking to identify the shape and function of the skull during the animal’s life.

The results point to the unusual combination of the akinetic skull of a dinosaur with the skeleton of a bird. Kinesis is a common feature in modern birds and allows beak movement independently of the braincase. In addition to birds, most vertebrates have some form of kinetic skull, but the more powerful the bite, the lower the cranial kinesis.

The characteristics found in this fossil, therefore, indicate that it has not yet reached the kinesis stage of modern birds, but its skeleton already bore great similarities. This contributes to previous studies that seek to prove evolutionary mosaicism in the early diversification of birds.

the fossil of Cratonavis it also has an extraordinarily long scapula and first metatarsal (foot bone). These characteristics are little seen in fossils from other dinosaurs and are no longer part of the anatomy of modern birds.

Despite this species of dinosaur bringing interesting features, the study that presents it, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolutionpoints out that its unique anatomical mixture does not necessarily characterize it as a springboard that takes the world of dinosaurs to that of birds, but suggests forms of transition. It is more likely, however, that the evolution of birds, in general, did not proceed along a single path, but through a wide variety of pathways. divergent paths.

