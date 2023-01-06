FPF changes the opening time of Santos in Paulistão, in Vila Belmiro

The Paulo Football Federation released a change in the table for Santos’ debut in Paulistão. Previously scheduled for 6:30 pm, now Peixe will debut at 8:30 pm on January 14, in Vila Belmiro, against Mirasol. The entity stated that the change happened due to a “table adjustment”.

worth mentioning that the FPF has already dismembered the regional tournament table. Santos will play two games at the Canindé stadium: against Ferroviária, on January 28, in Vila Canindé, and also against São Bento, on February 8, at 9:35 pm, on the same stage. These will be Alvinegro’s first duel at the home of Portuguesa after partnership with the FPF.

Regarding open TV games, they will be against Guarani, Água Santa, São Bento and Corinthians. Santos is in Group A of the 2023 Paulista Championship alongside Red Bull Bragantino, Botafogo and Inter de Limeira.

The dispute formula should be the same as in recent years. In the first phase, teams from one group face those from the other three. At the end of the first phase, the top two in each group qualify for the quarterfinals and face each other in a single game, with the command of the team with the best campaign.

At the moment, Santos is focused on Atibaia to finish the pre-season. Coach Odair Hellmann’s team also scored in the training game for next Sunday (8), against EC São Bernardo, which will be open to the press.

Check the table of Santos

1st round: 01/14 / 20:30 – Santos x Mirassol – Youtube, Premiere and Paulistão Play

2nd round: 18/01 / 21:35 – Guarani x Santos – Record, Premiere and Paulistão Play

3rd round: 01/22 / 6:30 pm – São Bernardo x Santos – HBO Max and TNT

4th round: 01/25 / 21:35 – Santos x Água Santa – Record, Premiere and Paulistão Play

5th round: 01/28 / 6:30 pm – Santos x Ferroviária – HBO Max and TNT

6th round: 02/04 / 18:30 – Palmeiras x Santos – Youtube, Premiere and Paulistão Play

7th round: 08/02 / 21:35 – Santos x São Bento – Record, Premiere and Paulistão Play

8th round: 02/12 / 6:30 pm – São Paulo x Santos – HBO Max and TNT

9th round: 02/16 / 7:30 pm – Santo André x Santos – Youtube, Premiere and Paulistão Play

10th round: 02/20 / 20h – Santos x Portuguesa – Premiere x Paulistão

11th round: 02/26 / 4pm – Santos x Corinthians – Record, Premiere and Paulistão Play

12th round: 05/03 / 16h – Ituano x Santos – HBO Max and TNT

