Free up space on your phone with this little-known app from Google; fast and easy!

This is a great article for everyone who owns an Android phone, regardless of the size of the internal storage. After all, storage is one of the most important things for everyone who uses their devices a lot. So, in this article, you will see some practical tips for how to free up space on android.

If you are a person who usually has many applications on your cell phone, likes to take a lot of photos or record videos, surely you have already faced the big problem of full storage. However, currently, some alternatives have already been created to make this issue take a while to appear, such as the cloud, which allows you to store your files online so that they do not take up so much space.

However, there are some disadvantages to this, because in the cloud these elements end up not being available at all times, only for those who have mobile data. That’s why we’re going to show you another very effective solution to free up space using just one application.

Solutions to space issue on Android

This solution is a tool called Files by Google. It is an application that serves to access and organize all your documents, photos and data.

Previously, this tool was confusing and had some issues. So Google decided to make some changes, like adding a favorites folder so that everyone can browse their own files quickly. In addition, it is also possible to delete images after backing them up to the cloud.

A good idea to optimize your time is to focus on the big apps you don’t use. To do this, just click on “Apps” (in the “Search” tab), and select “Large Apps”, which will show you which programs are taking up the most space. Also, check “Unused Apps” to filter out apps that you have on your phone but don’t use. This way, you can remove them and get a much bigger space.

Another option is to simply go to the “Free up space” tab and see suggestions for files you can delete.

