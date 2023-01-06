Friday on TV: Ayka, The Rig, McCurry, Metallica and french emotion | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Cyrano

TVCine Top, 21:30

With the signature of Joe Wright, it is another adaptation of the play by Edmond Rostand, interpreted by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The Things We Say, The Things We Do

TVCine Emotion, 21:45

Daphné and François are on vacation in the countryside. When work forces him to return to Paris, she is left alone with a cousin who is there for a few days. It is the beginning of an unexpected intimacy. With Camélia Jordana, Niels Schneider and Vincent Macaigne in the lead roles, this romantic drama is written and directed by Emmanuel Mouret.

opens the special French emotion, which is on display on Fridays until the end of the month. follow Rest home, tanguy is back and One’s Happiness…

Scarface – The Force of Power

AMC, 10:10 pm

remake by Brian De Palma, based on a screenplay by Oliver Stone, from the 1932 film. In the 1980s, Tony Montana, a Cuban criminal exiled in the USA, builds with his friend Manny one of the biggest drug empires in Miami. But his fascination with power drags him down a spiral of paranoia. Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio make up the cast.

ayka

RTP2, 22:54

Ayka gives birth in a Moscow hospital and decides to abandon the baby before someone finds out about her miserable situation and takes her back to Kyrgyzstan. With poor health, she will have to face loneliness, hunger and persecution from the mafia, to whom she owes money. Directed by Russian Sergei Dvortsevoy, the film stars Samal Yeslyamova, in the role that won her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Sound That Comes Down to Earth

RTP1, 00h49

Portugal, 1960s. Without news of her husband, who disappeared in the war, Maria da Luz (Gabriela Barros) decides to go to Angola to see what happened. Knowing of other families in the same situation, she looks for them and records messages with their voices, with the intention of delivering them personally to the soldiers. Sérgio Graciano directs this film about the Colonial War, with a screenplay by Joana Andrade and Filipa Poppe.

SERIES

The Rig

Prime Video, streaming

Debut. Workers on an oil rig off the Scottish coast are stranded when a mysterious fog envelops the site – one of many unexplained events that will threaten and frighten the group. The coordinates of this are given thriller supernatural created by newcomer David Macpherson, with Iain Glen (The Game of Thrones) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) ahead of the cast.

death in paradise

Fox Crime, 10 p.m.

The 11th season of the British-French crime series begins, following Neville Parker (Ralf Little), a detective working in the supposed paradise of a Caribbean island.

lisbon blue

RTP2, 2h48

Opportunity to (re)watch, weekly, the series that involves a network of family and friends, temporal and mental journeys, parallel universes and animation images embedded in the “real” ones. Everything begins in silence, with Camila, a depressed young woman, inanimate in a bathtub. lisbon blue is created and starred by Luísa Fidalgo, directed by Joana de Bastos Rodrigues.

MUSIC

Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert

MTV, 1 p.m.

Initially announced for the first day of the year, the solidarity concert that Metallica gave in Los Angeles, on December 16, is broadcast today – the third in support of All Within My Hands, the foundation of the band.







DOCUMENTARIES

McCurry: The Design of Color

TVCine Edition, 22h

Steve McCurry is one of the most famous and awarded photographers in the world. He is the author of the iconic portrait of Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl with a deep and questioning gaze, captured in a refugee camp, which made the cover of the National Geographic in 1985. And he is the target of this documentary by Denis Delestrac. It covers a 40-year career, focusing on the work process, passages through war scenarios and the stories behind the photographs, told by colleagues, close people and McCurry himself. It is issued at a time when it is still possible to see, at Cordoaria Nacional (Lisbon), the exhibition iconsextended until 22 January.

the lady sapiens

RTP1, 23:50

Submissive, caring, dedicated to the family, waiting for the man who went hunting? These prehistoric ideas about prehistoric women are dismantled based on recent investigations that propose a very different view of the place that “the lady sapiens” would occupy in the community.

If These Walls Could Sing

Disney+, streaming

Mary McCartney (yes, from that McCartney family) is the guide for a documentary and audiovisual visit to the unmissable Abbey Road studios, immortalized in the Beatles’ album. Nine decades of history through the voice of his father, Paul McCartney, but also Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams or Celeste.