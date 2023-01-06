From ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ to ‘Rambo II’ | Movies that involved James Cameron and YOU DIDN’T KNOW

The sequence ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ continues on its successful journey in theaters and has just surpassed the $1.52 billion collected worldwide. The film surpassed the total gross of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ ($1.5B), ‘frozen 2‘ ($1.45B) and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ ($1.4B) and became the 11th highest-grossing film in film history.

The feature of James Cameron also officially took over the highest-grossing position of 2022, which until then belonged to the film of tom cruise. The continuation of ‘avatar‘ (2009) also managed to surpass the barrier of US$ 1 billion in the international market – which does not consider the US and Canada. Only ten films in history had accomplished this feat.

The sequel to the 2009 phenomenon actually means much more. It means a new technical and visual achievement, which left the midas of the seventh art James Cameron working focused for no less than thirteen years. The revolutionary director doesn’t get tired of delivering milestones in cinema, but for that he strives for years until he launches a new production, sometimes with a window of decades between them. James Cameron is truly a perfectionist. When Titanic premiered at the end of 1997, everyone was afraid that the feature would become one of the biggest fiascoes in history, but the filmmaker proved the detractors wrong and delivered something unprecedented. It took 12 years for Cameron to “break” cinema again – something increasingly difficult. But he’s willing to do it again in the 13 years that separate the original Avatar from its sequel. And it won’t stop there, with Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 already promised until 2028.

Despite being one of the hottest directors of today, and having some of the most famous films in the history of the seventh art on his resume, there are some productions that maybe not everyone knows that they had the hand of James Cameron in some capacity. And it is precisely these works that are the focus of this new article. Check out six movies below that you didn’t know were involved by the director of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sometimes artists need to let the opportunity to create that dream work pass them by. This is very true when we talk about filmmakers. A director of the renown of James Cameron has a very tight schedule and many projects he would like to get off the ground. Achieving everything you dream of is an impossible task. So, you need to collaborate with other creators in order to see that old idea finally take shape. Every film director in the world has that “film they never made” story, even though it was very expensive and personal. They are the legends of the seventh art. On many occasions, such productions come close to completion, but for some reason they are over before they even begin. Of course, James Cameron has such a story, and one of them is called Alita. Based on the Japanese graphic novel Gunnm, the story about a future where cyborgs (half-human, half-machine beings) are a reality and a young woman named Alita needs to discover who she truly is, enchanted the filmmaker, who dreamed of adapting it for the big screen. Seeing that the Avatar sequels would take many years of his life, Cameron wrote the script and produced, but gave the project to colleague Robert Rodriguez to command in the directing chair.

Take the time to watch:

This film took advantage of the boom of the new era of 3D created in the post-Avatar period. In fact, after James Cameron’s film about the giant bluish creatures, a veritable flood of works produced in 3D (or converted) landed in cinemas. Films like Clash of the Titans, Alice in Wonderland and Tron: Legacy, for example, benefited greatly from more expensive tickets thanks to third-dimensional glasses – following in the wake of Cameron’s film. So, while he wasn’t directing a feature of his own, the filmmaker decided to take advantage of the vein he had reinvigorated and wanted to release his own film in 3D. For that, he was the producer of Sanctuary, a production that came and went without much notice. Released in one of the deadliest months for cinema (February – where usually all the attention is on Oscar films), not even the production of a name like James Cameron stamping its poster and marketing pieces was enough to make the movie take off. In the plot, a diving team in underwater caves (a theme very dear to the director) must fight for their lives when they decide to venture into one of the most dangerous crossings ever explored.

And James Cameron would collaborate once again with ex-partner Kathryn Bigelow, four years after their marriage ended. This one was even more of a personal project, as Cameron came up with the story, wrote the script and produced it for his ex to direct. A pity that the film did not succeed in the way it should, it did not have the expected success, but quickly reached cult status. Science fiction created in the mold that the director of Avatar and The Terminator likes, Strange Days (in the original) presents a future where a new virtual technology is reality. What the director proposes is an artifact capable of turning our eyes into cameras when placed on our heads, with the purpose of recording everything we see and recording our memories. So we don’t have to rely only on our memories of certain facts, we can watch them with such recordings. “This is very Black Mirror” before Black Mirror even existed.

Since he delivered his final film in the franchise he created, with Terminator 2 (1991), James Cameron said goodbye with a golden key to this story, which he himself had ended in a splendid way, without the real need for it to continue. But say that to Hollywood’s ambitious suits, who always prefer to bet on an already famous idea and a pre-established brand than create something new and pay to see it. The curious thing is that many of these continuous forays into material beloved by the general public can end up with a sour taste, due to the feeling of removing every last drop from a saturated material. That’s the case with the Terminator franchise, which really hasn’t been doing well since James Cameron ended his participation as director. It turns out that in order to make the first film, James Cameron sold the rights to the franchise to producer Gale Anne Hurd – with whom he would marry the following year – with the promise that he would direct the film. Since then the franchise has been in the hands of different studios. But in 2019, Cameron would finally return to the universe he created, coming up with the story and producing the sixth Terminator.

This was the first major success in the career of director Kathryn Bigelow, who years later would become the first woman to receive an Oscar in the directing category in the history of the seventh art. And the link between Bigelow and James Cameron is old and very strong. It turns out that the filmmakers were married from 1989 to 1991. Before that, they were colleagues and collaborated on some productions. The first was Bigelow’s debut solo feature, the vampire horror western When Darkness Comes (1987). Just notice the cast of the film, with names like Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen and Jenette Goldstein, and realize that it was “borrowed” from Aliens – The Rescue, signed by Cameron. Their marriage ended in 1991, but they remained friends and continued to work together. As in this item, for example, about a young FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) infiltrated in a group of Californian surfers who are fond of extreme sports (headed by Patrick Swayze), who in his spare time enjoy robbing banks. The adrenaline-fueled action film was directed by Bigelow, but had ex-husband James Cameron producing.

Well, dear reader, although almost nobody knows the creation of the action hero Rambo involved James Cameron. The first film of 1982, Programmed to Kill, is based on a book written as an anti-war libel. The film was responsible for a second wave of popularity in Sylvester Stallone’s career and was very successful 40 years ago. Thus, the studio was soon ready to write a sequel – this time an original script and not based on any previous material. Also at this time, James Cameron was already a successful name in Hollywood, having scored the first The Terminator, and preparing Aliens – The Rescue (released the following year). Thus, the producers and Stallone had no doubt and scheduled the director to write the script for the second adventure of the ex-combatant, who returned to the jungles of Vietnam to rescue American prisoners. Although it has become an American symbol of the Reagan era, Rambo also has an anti-establishment political discourse, with the protagonist being betrayed by the country itself. James Cameron today claims that he only wrote the action scenes (some of the most spectacular of the 80s) and that Stallone, also credited as the film’s screenwriter, was responsible for the political discourse of the work.

Here James Cameron also took over as producer on Fox’s reimagining of the sci-fi literary classic. As all cinephiles know, the story had already been taken to the big screen in the form of a cult Russian production from 1972 and 3 hours of projection, signed by the cult filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. The American version with the name of James Cameron as producer was written and directed by Steven Soderbergh, then fresh from his double Oscar nomination – for Erin Brockovich and Traffic (followed by winning the second) -, and starring George Clooney. The story, set in the future and in space, shows an astronaut on a base outside Earth, having very real hallucinations with his late wife.

James Cameron’s only incursion on TV (then fresh out of the Titanic phenomenon) resulted in this program that was born cult and today has a legion of fans, even at the time not being as successful as it should be, and lasting only 2 seasons. The series was created by Cameron, produced, written and had an episode directed by him. Other than that, it served to introduce the world to the talent and beauty of the missing Jessica Alba, in her first prominent role. The plot, set in the future, features a group of children who serve as “lab rats” in genetic experiments at a powerful company. They all manage to escape, and years later we find one of them in the form of Max, the protagonist played by Alba, who has become a member of a rebellion against the government, and hides in the underground of a world on the verge of collapse. She makes it her mission to find others like her.