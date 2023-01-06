From Sandra Bullock to Emma Grede, discover the list of the richest self-mades in the US

Generating their wealth in fields such as fashion, technology and banking, seven new women entrepreneurs, artists and executives join the 2022 Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women. The limit to enter the list this year was US$215 million (R$1 billion) and according to Forbes’ own research, they are together worth US$2.3 billion (R$11.7 billion).

Marking her debut on the list with a net worth of €440 million (R$2.2 billion), she co-founded Scale Al in 2016 and in 2021 the company was valued at US$7.3 billion (R$37.2 billion). Lucy also co-founded the venture capital company Backend Capital in 2019 and in April 2022 created the startup Moment.

In 1982, he co-founded the computer retailer PC Connection, a year when no one had one at home, so sales initially reached US$ 8,000 (R$ 40,800) and last year the company reached US$ 2 .9 billion (R$ 14.7 billion). The current president, Patricia Gallup, accumulates a net worth of US $360 million (R $ 1.8 billion) and today has a 27% stake.

Emma Grede, the first black investor on the TV show Shark Tank, is now worth $360 million (R$1.8 billion). She is the CEO of Good American, the jeans brand she launched with Khloe Kardashian in 2016, co-founder of the company Safely with Kriss Jenner and is also a founding partner and director of Skims, Kim Kardashian’s company.

Rachel Drori, accumulates US $ 350 million (R $ 1.7 billion) of equity where her main source is food delivery. She started a Daily Harvest frozen meal delivery service in 2015 with an investment of $25,000 (£127,500). The company currently has amassed $100 million (R$510 million) from private investors at a valuation of $1.1 billion (R$5.6 billion).

Having peaked in sales during the pandemic, Paige Mycoskie founded Aviator Nation, a company of expensive and retro sweatshirts inspired by the 70s. million) in 2021. Mycoskie is worth US$350 million (£1.7 billion).

Newcomer to the list, Betsy Cohen, has amassed $230 million (R$1.1 billion) in equity from investments and banking. The lawyer by training founded Jefferson Bank becoming one of the first female CEOs of banks in the United States. Currently, she and her son have merged Spac with seven companies.

From hits likeMiss sympathy” until “bird box”, at 57 years old Sandra Bullock needs no introduction. The 50-year-old star landed her biggest and most expensive roles, defying all statistics. Sandra has a net worth of US$225 million (R$1.1 billion) in addition to owning real estate with a quotation of more than US$60 million (R$360 million).

