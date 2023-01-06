Full-size comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max and rivals

The OnePlus 11 is the new top-of-the-line cell phone of the Chinese brand that will compete with the most advanced top-of-the-line cell phones on the market, since the manufacturer’s president has confirmed that there will not be a “Pro” version. This means that the model will rival the most renowned devices from Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi. There are a number of impeccable cell phones in this segment, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro. In addition to Android, Apple competes with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. What are the pros and cons of each of the devices that will compete with the OnePlus 11? Find out below with our full-size comparison!









screen and design





The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a powerful AMOLED LTPO 3 display with Quad HD+ resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Its production technology is still behind the vivo X90 Pro Plus, which uses the 4th generation of LTPO, ensuring even more efficiency and reduced consumption. In terms of fluidity, the crown belongs to the Motorola Moto X40, which reaches a refresh rate of 165 Hz, but for that, it has the lowest resolution and pixel density among the mentioned cell phones. In this regard, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the champion with 521 pixels per inch. For curved screen fans, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a large 6.8-inch display, but there are also smaller options like the Moto X40, vivo X90 Pro Plus and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Only the OnePlus 11 and iPhone 14 Pro Max have flat screens.

















The best use of the area is on cell phones with a curved screen, but in this regard, the OnePlus 11 still guarantees a certain advantage against the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a large pill-shaped notch — affectionately named Dynamic Island — to house the sensors from Face ID. Among the models, the only cell phone that does not have water resistance is the OnePlus 11. Its IP54 rating only guarantees durability against dust and splashes of water.

hardware





The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the oldest processor in the comparison. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 guarantees a good breath for multitasking applications – which also depend on its good RAM memory capacity. For a more balanced comparison, the launch of the alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should take place in February 2023. All top-of-the-line Android phones from 2023 should be equipped with Qualcomm’s new platform, so performance should vary depending on memory capacity, cooling efficiency, and software optimizations. The vivo X90 Pro Plus stands out with its cooling system with steam chambers totaling an area of ​​8,900 mm². OnePlus uses the same technology, although it does not specify the heat dissipation system area. The Moto X40, in turn, adopts a “three-dimensional” technology that adds almost 30,000 mm² of dissipation area.

















As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple maintains discretion by informing that the flagship is liquid cooled. This is the only model equipped with its own processor — the Apple A16 Bionic — although Samsung also makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra available in some regions with the Exynos 2200, which has often received criticism for its low efficiency. Benchmark tests show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has great power to match the CPU of the Apple A16 Bionic, but easily surpasses it when it comes to the GPU. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, by the way, has the smallest battery in the comparison with a capacity of just 4,323 mAh; the others have a nominal capacity of up to 5,000 mAh.

cameras





Needless to say that all cell phones mentioned are equipped with advanced hardware and software technologies to deliver the best performance in photography. Most bet on 50 MP primary sensors, including the OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Moto X40 and vivo X90 Pro Plus. These models are capable of recording videos in up to 8K. The highest resolution belongs to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a 108 MP main camera that records videos in up to 8K at 24 FPS. Another highlight of this smartphone is its optical zoom that reaches 10x — a feature that is not yet surpassed by rivals, but is threatened by the incredible photographs captured by the vivo X90 Pro Plus. When it comes to the selfie camera, the highest resolution belongs to the Moto X40, with a 60 MP front sensor that allows video recording in up to 4K at 30 FPS. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra are the only ones capable of recording in 4K at 60 FPS with the front camera. In this regard, the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are the only ones limited to Full HD.

concluded

The OnePlus 11 should not lag behind its rivals in terms of performance and multimedia experience, but for those who prioritize advanced features for photography, it is worth investing more in the category leaders — Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to our polled comparison audience of readers. In your opinion, what is the best top of the line cell phone on the market? Comment!

