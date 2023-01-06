Funeral of Benedict XVI: Pope Emeritus is buried in the Vatican – 01/05/2023 – World

In front of a crowded São Pedro Square, Pope Francis celebrated, this Thursday morning (5), the funeral of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on the 31st, aged 95. The ceremony began at 9:30 am (5:30 am in Brasilia), under the mist of a cold morning in Rome. At around 10:45 am, the coffin was taken, to applause from the public and shouts of “santo subito” (holy now), into the basilica and placed in the crypt.

Shortly before the coffin left, Francisco, 86, went to him in his wheelchair and, with the help of a cane, stood up and touched him with his hand, in one of the most striking scenes of the mass. The pontiff, who suffers from knee pain due to a torn ligament, sat for most of the ceremony.

The funeral of a pope performed by another pope is an unprecedented event in the modern history of the Catholic Church and finds precedent only in 1802, when Pius VII conducted the funeral of Pius VI, who died in 1799.

According to the Vatican, about 50,000 people attended the mass, half of what was estimated the day before.

A large security scheme was set up to ensure the presence of the public and religious and political authorities. The vicinity of the Vatican was closed off, and queues to get past security checkpoints were already formed in the late hours of the morning. Among the audience there were many from Germany, including dressed in typical clothes from Bavaria, where Joseph Ratzinger was born.

In his homily, Francis read an excerpt from the Pastoral Rule, a book written by Pope Gregory I in the 6th century, referring to difficulties similar to those faced by Benedict XVI.

In inviting a friend to keep him spiritual company, Gregory I said, in the reading of Francis: “Amidst the storms of my life, I am comforted by the confidence that you will keep me on the surface on the board of your prayers and , if the weight of my guilt brings me down and humiliates me, you will lend me the help of your merits to elevate me. It is the conscience of the pastor who cannot carry alone what, in reality, he could never support alone and, therefore, , knows how to abandon himself to prayer and to the care of the people entrusted to him”.

The Argentine then concluded: “Bento, faithful friend of the Spouse [Jesus Cristo]may your joy be perfect listening to his voice definitively and forever”.

The ceremony took place after a three-day wake in the basilica, where the exposed body of the pope emeritus was honored by around 195,000 people, including the faithful and the curious. Visits ended at 7 pm (3 pm in Brasilia) this Wednesday (4) and the body was placed in a cypress coffin prepared for the funeral.

The first pope to resign in nearly six centuries, Ratzinger had a funeral with protocols similar to those of a pontiff who remained in office until his death — albeit on smaller scales, also at his request, who wanted a simple ceremony. On Wednesday night, the coffin was closed after receiving, along with the body, medals and coins created in his papacy, as well as a text that briefly describes his life.

Called a rogito, the Latin document defines him as a pope who placed the theme of God and faith at the center of his pontificate. “Endowed with vast and profound biblical and theological knowledge, he had the extraordinary ability to elaborate illuminating syntheses on the main doctrinal and spiritual themes, as well as on the crucial questions of the life of the church and contemporary culture”, he says.

At the end, he mentions one of the landmarks of his pontificate —the crisis of cases of pedophilia committed by priests. “He fought firmly against crimes committed by members of the clergy against minors or vulnerable people, continually calling the church to conversion, prayer, penance and purification.”

To the applause of the faithful, Benedict XVI’s coffin left the basilica at 8:45 am (local time) to be placed on the altar set up in the square opposite. Those present then prayed the rosary for about 45 minutes. During the mass, pages of the Gospel were placed on top of the wooden box.

The Mass was concelebrated by about 3,700 priests, 200 bishops and 130 cardinals. At the end, Francis sprinkled holy water on the coffin and said in Latin: “Gracious Father, we commend your mercy to pope emeritus Benedict, made by the lord successor of Peter and pastor of the church, fearless preacher of your word and faithful minister of divine mysteries ” . A chorus then sang in Latin: “May the angels lead you to paradise; may the martyrs come and receive you and carry you to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.”

After the mass commanded by Francisco, officials took Benedict’s body back to the basilica. The coffin was then wrapped in two others: an intermediate one, made of zinc and adorned with a cross, and an outer one, made of walnut and closed with gold nails.

Responding to a desire manifested in life by Benedict XVI, his corpse was placed in the same crypt where the body of John Paul II was until 2011, when, already beatified, it was taken to another chapel.

Benedict XVI will be marked by the surprising decision, on February 11, 2013, to resign from the papacy. Since Gregory the 12th, in 1415, a pontiff had not left the leadership of the Catholic Church on his own. Italian newspapers said at the time that he was disgusted by sexual and financial scandals at the Vatican’s top hierarchy. But the version ended up not being confirmed, which favored the thesis that he, sick and three encyclicals later, was weakened by the routine of almost eight years of the pontificate.

Benedict 16 died at 9:34 am (05:34 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Catholic Church. On the last day 28, Pope Francis had asked for prayers, saying that his predecessor was very sick.

Although only two delegations were officially invited by the Vatican — those from Italy and Germany, where Ratzinger was born — dozens of political leaders and heads of state were in attendance.

In addition to Presidents Sergio Mattarella and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and their respective Prime Ministers, Giorgia Meloni and Olaf Scholz, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Queen Sofia of Spain and King Philippe of Belgium. Other leaders were represented by ministers or ambassadors to the Vatican. According to the Brazilian embassy in the Holy See, Brazil did not have official representatives.