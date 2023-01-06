Galaxy A14 5G: New Samsung Phone Takes 50 Megapixel Photos | Dogs

The Galaxy A14 5G is Samsung’s newest phone to cater to low-priced consumers. The smartphone was announced during the CES 2023 fair, which takes place in Las Vegas, for the suggested price of US$ 199, which is R$ 1,065 in direct conversion and without taxes. It runs Android and supports 5G high-speed internet. Its rear camera stands out for taking 50 megapixel photos. To complete, the A14 5G promises autonomy of two days of use.

Announced in the United States, the Android smartphone will be sold in Latin America. Samsung has confirmed to TechAll that the Galaxy A14 5G is planned for the catalog in Brazil, but did not specify dates or values.

The new member of the Galaxy A line brings more powerful configurations, with the proposal to democratize user access to advanced hardware technology. The A14 5G comes in four color options: Black, Silver, Dark Red and Light Green. The octa-core processor is designed to give greater flexibility to users who like to run heavier games and apps.

The Galaxy A14 5G has a 6.6-inch display that promises vivid and realistic colors. It has the same size as the displays seen on the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is interesting for those who like to watch movies and series more comfortably on their cell phone. The image resolution is 1080 x 2408p (FHD+), which is higher than the Full HD that normally integrates mid-range smartphones.

For photography lovers, the 50 MP rear sensor draws attention. A triple lens structure is integrated, combining a macro camera and a depth sensor — responsible for images in portrait mode, with blurred background —, both with 2 MP. In the selfie camera, the user has a resolution of 13 MP for photos. For video recording, the quality is Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 30 fps (frames per second).

3 of 3 Galaxy A14 5G has triple rear camera and 13MP selfie — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has triple rear camera and 13MP selfie — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

In processing hardware, Samsung invested in an octa-core chip with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz — something similar to what was thought of in top-of-the-line smartphones. This initiative brings to the average user a device that promises good performance to run media and even games on a daily basis. The RAM memory remained average, with 4GB internal. It is worth remembering that for a complete analysis, it is necessary to test the device in hand.

Storage and Connectivity

The initial space of the unlocked device, presented on the Samsung website, points to 64GB internal. However, the highlight is the expansion via microSD card, which can reach up to 1 TB – if the user wants to invest in the extra device. For screen unlock security, a side fingerprint sensor is present.

The Galaxy A14 supports 5G mobile internet connectivity — the fastest and latest available on the market — as well as 2G, 3G and 4G integration. Two SIM slots are included — in case the handset owner has more than one phone account. And traditional connections with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 in standard C, headphone jack, GPS, NFC and intelligent synchronization with Samsung PCs and notebooks are also present.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G data sheet

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Screen resolution: 1080 x 2408 (FHD+)

Display panel: Infinity-V

Main camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera (selfie): 13 MP

Processor: Octa-core 2.2GHz, 2GHz

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage (internal memory): from 64 GB

Memory card: MicroSD (up to 1TB)

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: 5G – 2 SIM slots

Dimensions: 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm

Weight: 204 grams

Colors: black, silver, dark red and light green

Release: 2023

Launch Price: $199 (United States)