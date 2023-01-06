Giovanna Lancellotti defends Neymar after the athlete receives criticism

This Monday (05) actress Giovanna Lancellotti came out in defense of soccer player Neymar, with whom she is a friend, after the athlete received criticism on the internet. In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the artist declared that she has a trip scheduled to watch the final of the World Cup in Qatar, and took the opportunity to refute the malicious comments that some people are making to the sportsman.

“I will watch the final there. It’s already confirmed. And, God willing, with Brazil being six. we get upset [com as críticas ao jogador]. I find it absurd to root against it, regardless of political differences. I cheer a lot, I’m sure he’ll recover and return to the field. It will help us to bring the hexa. He is a very nice boy, who has been there for so many years… He deserves to have a well-played World Cup”, declared the artist.

Giovanna still praised the player Vinicius Jr., the athlete is a friend of the actress’s boyfriend, Gabriel David: “He is also a very good boy, from a good family. He’s really an athlete, super focused. He is a person who, in addition to having the gift, knows he needs to work on that gift. He doesn’t falter at any point,” he stated. The artist made it clear that she does not agree with the criticism that the athletes of the Brazilian team are receiving.

