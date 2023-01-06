Government of Buenos Aires spends BRL 14.9 million on the purchase of lubricating gel; critical opposition

THE Buenos Aires Secretary of Health will pay 500 million Argentine pesos (equivalent to R$ 14.9 million) for the purchase of one million intimate lubricant gels, according to the newspaper clarion this week. The item is included in the program “Haceme tuyo” (“Make me yours”, in Portuguese), which, according to the secretariat, promotes prevention and care measures in sexual health.

The newspaper clarion reported that the purchase is described on the official website of the government of the province of Buenos Aires, headed by kirchnerista Axel Kicillof. The items will be supplied by Farmacoop for 500 Argentine pesos each, for a total purchase of one million units.

Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, next to then-candidate for Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, during the 2019 election campaign Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

In the official justification for the purchase, the government states that the item “decreases the chances of the condom breaking when having sex and, thus, prevents sexually transmitted diseases” and that “it is also a recommended tool for the practice of anal sex specifically”.

The Secretary of Health of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplaksaid that the program complies with the right to health laws and that the right-wing governments of Mauricio Macri it’s from Maria Eugenia Vidal also promoted similar initiatives. “We are administering, complying with the law and taking care of our population. Buying sexual health prevention and care items is nothing new. It has always been done and all inputs have to be provided by the State. Nothing is surprising. They misinform and confuse”, declared Kreplak.

According to the minister, the program is part of compliance with Law 27,675, better known as the “National Law of Comprehensive Response to HIV, Viral Hepatitis, Other Sexually Transmitted Infections – STIs and Tuberculosis -TBC”, enacted last July.

The purchase was publicly criticized by opposition politicians. “Axel Kicillof’s New ‘Make Me Yours’ Program: He Spent $500 Million To Buy Jars Of Intimate Gel. Believe it or not, these are the priorities of kirchnerism,” declared congressman Diego Santilli on Twitter.

New program “Haceme tuyo” from @Kicillofok : I spent $500 million to buy bottles of intimate gel. Aunque no lo creas, esas son las priorities del kirchnerismo. — Diego Santilli (@diegosantilli) January 3, 2023

Federal deputy Cristian Ritondo, from the right-wing Proposta Republicana (PR), also criticized the initiative and asked the governor of Buenos Aires to “stop this madness”. Provincial Deputy Alex Campbell requested reports and explanations for Governor Kicillof and Minister Kreplak at the Legislative Assembly of Buenos Aires.

On Twitter, the secretary responded to the opposition by stating that the State’s duty is to promote everyone’s health. “What is most disturbing is that there is a State that takes care of its people. To all: majorities and minorities. And to the opposition that obviously cares so much about the health of Buenos Aires, I invite you to discuss and vote on the health bills that have been ignored for months in the Legislature, ”he said.

Kreplak also stated that the unit price of the gel is below market value, where, according to him, they cost almost 2,000 pesos.

We are managing, complying with the law and taking care of our population. The purchase of sexual health care and prevention elements is not something new. It is always done and all inputs have to be provided by the State. Nothing surprises. Misinforming and confusing 👇 pic.twitter.com/m6ZMVXfkNt — Nicolás Kreplak (@nkreplak) January 3, 2023

The program was also championed by Argentine organizations such as the Argentine LGBT Federation (FALGBT) and the National Front for the Health of People with HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Tuberculosis. In a note, they stated that the criticism was ignorance and discrimination. “Lubricating gel is a tool for the prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections used worldwide,” they wrote.