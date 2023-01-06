Grêmio beats Guarani in Copinha 2023 and takes the lead

Grêmio won its second match in Copinha 2023 by 3-1, against Guarani, from Campinas. Valid for Group 8 of the national tournament, the game took Imortal to the top of the group, with four points. Tricolor will now face Francana, next Sunday (8), at 5:30 pm, seeking to guarantee its classification for the next phase.

smashing first half

Again playing on a very bumpy lawn, Grêmio encountered difficulties at the beginning of the game, with both teams intensely disputing the ball in midfield. However, luckily for Grêmio, defender João Pedro found a kick in the 20th minute, after hitting Guarani’s defense, opening the scoring for Tricolor.

Shortly after, at 25 minutes, striker Pedro Clemente took advantage of a rebound to extend the score to Imortal, who conceded the discount goal in the next minute. Despite the dangerous 2-1, the club from Rio Grande do Sul managed the result until the end of the first half, dominating the actions of the midfield.

Truncated second half gave victory to Tricolor

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Grêmio entered the second stage seeking to maintain the score as much as possible. Not giving Bugre many chances, Imortal easily managed to hold on to the partial victory until most of the match, which started to become undefined in the final minutes.

Pressing hard in search of a tie, Guarani went on the attack, but was no match for the safe Gremista defense, which took all the balls raised in the attack. Before the end of the game, attacking midfielder Zinho even scored a great goal for Tricolor, guaranteeing the 3-1 on the scoreboard.