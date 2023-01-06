Greta says that influencer has “small dick energy” and becomes a meme

One tweet by climate activist Greta Thunberg vbecame a meme on social networks and became the 4th most liked in history (with 3,934,050 likes) after the young Swede insinuated that former kickboxing fighter and influencer Andrew Tate, 36, has “little dick energy” (from English, “small dick energy”).

Among the thousands of comments, netizens even said that the post was “tweet of the year” 2022. The columnist for The Guardian Owen Jones, for example, stated the former fighter will be “forever remembered as ‘that guy who was absolutely destroyed by Greta Thunberg on Twitter’ and nothing else”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The episode began on December 27, when Andrew Tate published through his Twitter profile a photo with one of his luxury cars, responsible for emitting polluting gases, and tagged Greta Thunberg. In the caption, the former fighter asked for the activist’s e-mail address, so that he could send his “full list of car collection and their huge emissions”.



“Hi @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the beginning. Please provide your email address so I can send you a complete list of my car collection and their huge emissions,” he wrote.

On December 28, the Swedish activist, who works on the issue of climate change, he responded Andrew Tate ironically: “Yes, please enlighten me. Send an email to [email protected]áarrumaroquefazer.com”. Read below, in English.

According to indian expressthe expression “small dick energy”or “little dick energy”, in Portuguese, “has nothing to do with the body part whose slang it references”.

According to the vehicle’s report, the phrase refers to people “mean, insecure, and covered in hollow arrogance at best and haphazard cruelty at worst. […] men (and women) who crave approval and, unable to obtain it, resent the world and will gladly destroy it.”.

Greta Thunberg’s publication went viral on the social network. Until this Thursday (5.jan.2022) there was 292.9 million views, 3,934,050 likes and 573,772 retweets. Until the same date, the tweet from the influencer was viewed 184.8 million times, with around 16,000 retweets and 233,278 comments.

With the large audience, netizens shared memes on Twitter. Here are the memes below.



“It made me snort with laughter,” wrote American actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Greta, in addition to fighting for the planet in her spare time, indirectly helps arrest human traffickers. https://t.co/Grpm4rrCOj pic.twitter.com/1oKRRPpBxX — Feh 🌪💘 (@feh2021) December 30, 2022



On the social network, a candle company released a product titled “I have ‘small dick energy’ by Andrew Tate”



In the image of the tweet, in English: “33 cars. Still, he couldn’t escape.

REVIEWS

Greta Thunberg was also criticized for the comment. Journalist Shyam Meera Singh, for example, said he had “great respect” by the activist, however, stated that the tweet has a homophobic nature. “It’s surprising that people are celebrating her comment,” he wrote.

“I am not an Andrew Tate supporter nor do I endorse Andrew’s tweet. Even so, bodyshaming (practice of ridiculing the physical appearance of others) must not be used as an argument”he concluded.

In another publication, one of the users of the social network called 20 year old activist “depopulation idiot” and stated that she “bought the likes” from the tweet. “Greta Thunberg’s response to Andrew Tate is the most liked tweet by bots [robôs] I have ever seen in my life”he wrote.

DEVELOPMENTS

After Greta Thunberg’s response, Andrew Tate published a rebuttal video on December 28. “Thank you for confirming via your email that you have a small penis”wrote to the activist. Watch it below, in English.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

On December 29, the former fighter and influencer was arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking. On social media, netizens claimed that the country’s police had located Tate based on the pizza boxes that appear in the video recorded by him.

Greta Thunberg commented, without naming names, the arrest of Andrew Tate. “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”, he wrote. O tweet was an indirect reference to the former fighter’s statement, who asked for non-recyclable packaging in the posted video.

However, the fact-checking agency AFP denied the information. According to Ramona Bolla, spokeswoman for the country’s anti-mafia Public Ministry, the discussion between Thunberg and Tate “not related” with the arrest of the influencer.

“The fact of [Andrew Tate] posting a video that night showing a Jerry’s Pizza box just confirmed what we already knew.”, he stated. Furthermore, Bolla told AFP that “arrest and search warrants they were ready.