Grey’s Anatomy actress opens up about the series without Ellen Pompeo

In 2023, the two episodes that make up the 19th season of the series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ arrive, joining the six previously released. The medical drama brings Meredith Gray to the center of the plot, but in the last season, the audience noticed the role of actress Ellen Pompeo being reduced.

The series is long and has already seen the departure of several characters from the main core, who opt for new career challenges. But if Ellen Pompeo left the series, how would Grey’s Anatomy survive? One of the actress’ co-stars weighed in on how this could happen.

Kate Walsh, interpreter of Dr. Addison Montgomery explained: “The stories are so strong… The new interns this season, I love that they’re all fallible and confusing, and that makes it, I think, that much more interesting,” confessed the actress.

Finally, she added: “Interns and attendants, you have old characters coming back like me, and that’s been a lot of fun, and also the writing has never been stronger on the show.”

Ellen Pompeo Won’t Leave Grey’s Anatomy Completely

However, to the delight of fans, even leaving the regular cast of the 19th season, Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the series is not final. The actress revealed that Meredith is still expected to return at some point, once the character actually leaves the story.

In addition, Ellen Pompeo will still remain involved in the series as an executive producer, as she already was. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is available on Star+.

FOLLOW ADTV ON THE NETWORKS

Do you want to follow all about Celebrities, TV News, TV Audience, World Pop, Football, sports, MMAStreaming, Programming of TVNovels and more? Follow our social networks, Facebook, Instagramor Google News! Or search by typing in results search for: ADTV!