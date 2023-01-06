Grey’s Anatomy: the characters that appeared the most in the series

With more than 400 episodes under its belt, gray’s Anatomy it is now ABC’s longest-running scripted primetime show. This series, created by Shonda Rhimes and premiered in 2005, follows the daily lives of different healthcare professionals who work at Gray Sloan Memorial.

It focuses on young intern Meredith Gray as she evolves into a prestigious surgeon. Rhimes served as a writer and showrunner of the show until 2015, when Krista Vernoff took over.

Due to the huge success of this medical drama, both with critics and audiences, several spin-off series were produced, complementing the main story, such as Station 19, Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is currently airing, and much has changed since the pilot episode starred Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, TR Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington, and Patrick Dempsey all those years ago.

This season in particular was the first that Pompeo didn’t have a starring role, and several actors joined the cast. Still, there were many actors with iconic characters that were featured in many seasons of the series. Here are some of them.

10 – Sandra Oh — seasons 1-10 (10 seasons)

Sandra Oh played the brilliant Cristina Yang, one of the most prestigious doctors of her generation. This character proved to be a huge influence in Meredith’s life, and their friendship carried them through their darkest moments.

Cristina’s most significant love interests were Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) and Owen Hunt. At the end of season 10, Oh left Grey’s Anatomy when she felt that her character had reached her limit. So Cristina left the hospital for a career opportunity in Zurich, Switzerland.

9 – Jessica Capshaw — seasons 5-14 (10 seasons)

From the 5th season of Grey’s Anatomy onwards, Jessica Capshaw played Arizona Robbins, the fun-loving chief of pediatric surgery with a knack for working with children. Like Sara Ramirez, Capshaw was supposed to have a cameo in the series, but ended up staying due to the character’s popularity and her love story with Callie.

That said, Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy in 2018 due to creative issues regarding the future of the series.

8 – Sara Ramírez — seasons 2-12 (11 seasons)

Sara Ramírez joined the cast during the second season of Grey’s Anatomy to play Callie Torres, a senior orthopedic resident who was supposed to be a supporting character but ended up becoming one of the longest running LGBTQ+ characters in television history.

Torres had several love interests throughout the series: George O’Malley (TR Knight), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith) and Arizona Robbins (Capshaw), whom she eventually married. After an affair, she had a daughter with Sloan, and they raised her with Robbins. Having played Callie for ten years, Ramírez decided it was time to take a break and left the series in Season 12.

7 – Patrick Dempsey — season 1-11 (11 seasons)

For 11 seasons, Patrick Dempsey played Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, one of Seattle’s most prestigious surgeons. at the beginning of Grey’s Anatomyhe was married to Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), but ended up breaking that marriage to pursue his love for Meredith, with whom he later had three children, becoming one of the most beloved couples in the series.

Despite this character’s massive popularity and significance to the story, Dempsey took a step back from the series to spend more time with his family, leaving in Season 11 when his character passed away due to a car accident.

6 – Jesse Williams — seasons 6-17 (12 seasons)

Jesse Williams is Jackson Avery, a resident who joined the team during season six when his hospital, Mercy West Medical Center, merged with Seattle Grace Hospital. Avery comes from a very prestigious family of surgeons, and he’s the grandson of Harper Avery, so a big part of his evolution on the show has to do with him wanting to do it himself, not relying on his family name.

His most significant relationship was with April Kepner (Sarah Drew), whom he married and had two children.

5 – Kevin McKidd — season 5-present (15 seasons)

Kevin McKidd joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in Season 5 for what was supposed to be a guest role. Instead, he ended up being the main character. McKidd stars as Owen Hunt, a US Army trauma surgeon who served in Iraq and later joined the hospital, where he became known for employing unorthodox methods to treat patients.

Throughout the series, Hunt has been involved in three very important relationships: with Cristina Yang, Amelia Shepherd and Teddy Altman.

4 – Justin Chambers — seasons 1-16 (16 seasons)

Justin Chambers is Alex Karev, one of the interns who joined the hospital alongside Meredith. He changed a lot over the course of Grey’s Anatomy and although he was initially thought of as an insensitive man with a bad attitude, he became one of the most beloved doctors in the area, especially after he discovered his gift for treating younger patients.

Karev was a part of the series until season 16, in which he left the hospital and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) to rekindle his relationship with Izzie, the love of his life and his ex-wife (played by Katherine Heigl during the first six seasons). from the program).

3 – James Pickens Jr. – season 1-present (19 seasons)

James Pickens Jr. is one of the original cast members to appear in every season of Grey’s Anatomy yet. He plays Richard Webber, the hospital’s chief of surgery, although his position has changed over the course of the series. Webber dedicates his entire life to teaching and passing on his love for his profession.

During his residency at the hospital, he had a love affair with Ellis Grey, something that had a huge impact on all of his romantic connections, and especially his relationship with Meredith.

2 – Chandra Wilson – season 1-present (19 seasons)

Chandra Wilson is Miranda Bailey, the most appeared character in the franchise Grey’s Anatomy, in addition to being a favorite of the public. At the start of the series, Bailey was a general surgery resident at the hospital, known for her strict dealings with interns.

But beneath her tough and demanding attitude, she truly wants the best for her interns, who over time have become her friends, as well as for her patients and the people around them. Like Pickens Jr., Wilson was featured in every season of the series.

1 – Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy – season 1-present (19 seasons)

Meredith Gray is the role that propelled Ellen Pompeo to stardom and earned her worldwide recognition. She serves as the show’s narrator, as well as the main character in each season of Grey’s Anatomy.

As the daughter of renowned surgeon Ellis Grey, Meredith discovered her passion for medicine at a young age and has pursued a flawless career. Her determination and devotion to her calling has led her to experience many near-death situations. She had, ultimately, a romantic relationship with Derek Shepherd, one of the most important storylines in the series.

